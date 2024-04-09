'It's Something Like 23 Years Old Now': Cillian Murphy Once Revealed 28 Days Later Is The Only Self-Starrer He Has Watched

Cillian Murphy talks about 28 Days Later and his return to the series as it is set to be renewed for a third installment

By Yashna Kumar
Published on Apr 08, 2024
Cillian Murphy Once Revealed 28 Days Later Is The Only Self-Starrer He Has Watched
Cillian Murphy (PC: Getty Images)

Global star Cillian Murphy has something to reveal to the fans. The Peaky Blinders fame who recently bagged the Academy Award for his performance as the titular scientist in the film Oppenheimer has nothing short of a cinematic experience for the viewers in his resume. Despite this, Murphy has previously said that he does not watch his own work. This remains a consistent practice amongst several Hollywood stars, who choose not to rewatch their self starrers. However, the Irish actor recently revealed that he has made an exception this time. 

I never watch my own films, except that one [28 Days Later]: Cillian Murphy 

For Murphy, the only film that stood the test of this rule was the 2002 film 28 Days Later. While speaking to Variety, the actor revealed that people would always be sending him clips of the film during the pandemic. For him, the film has stood up “even though it’s something like 23 years old now.” 28 Days Later, a horror/sci-fi film that was a massive success at the box office, is set to get a sequel trilogy called 28 Years Later, two decades after its release. Murphy plays the role of Jim, a bicycle courier who slips into a coma, later waking up only to find out that a highly contagious and deadly virus has spread through London. 

Critical commendations aside, the film was a big box-office success, garnering  $84.6 million against its budget of a mere $8 million (reported by Box Office Mojo). It received a sequel 28 weeks Later, in which Murphy did not star himself, but returned as a producer. It featured noted actor Jeremy Renner as Sergeant Doyle in a similar backdrop. Unfortunately, it failed to perform as well as its prequel at the box office. 

ALSO READ: 'He Was Really Clever': Cillian Murphy's Former Teacher Reveals How Oppenheimer Star Was Like At School

Cillian Murphy (Image via Getty Images)

Will Cillian Murphy’s Character Make a Return to 28 Years Later? 

Variety, in the interview, asked Murphy if his character Jim would be seen on the big screen once again. “I can’t give much more at this point. But I’ve always said I would love to be involved because that movie changed everything for me, and I have great affection for it and for those guys, Alex [Garland] and Danny [Boyle],” he said, in response. 

Despite this, he expressed his happiness over the title being renewed. “I’m really thrilled that we’ll get the band back together to make this one,” said the actor. 

