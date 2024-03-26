Emily Blunt Once Said She Feels It Would Be ‘Painful’ For Her Co-Star Cillian Murphy To Acknowledge Himself

With his portrayal of Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy proved to be an exceptional actor to a global audience. Even if his admirers contend that he has been a superb actor from the beginning, it wasn’t until his portrayal in the biographical film that the public first noted and valued his talents.

Blunt exposes Cillian’s humbleness

Despite being an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA-winning actor today, Cillian Murphy either doesn’t recognize or appears largely ignorant of his abilities. Emily Blunt, his co-star on Oppenheimer, expressed how Murphy refuses to accept his talent as an actor. Since their roles in the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy have been in awe of one another. He is a remarkable performer, and the actress has frequently praised him as one of the best actors she has ever worked with.

Furthermore, the actress praised him once more in a recent interview with 60 Minutes, admitting that it may be difficult for him to recognize and embrace his skills. Blunt said in response to the interviewer’s question about whether Murphy realized how talented an actor he truly is. She said, “No. I don’t think so. I don’t know if any of the great actors know that they’re or say that about themselves. I feel he’s always in search. He’s looking at what else I can do. I think it would be so painful for him to acknowledge how good he is. I don’t see that ever happening. I think he loves what he does so much, but I just can’t ever picture him going, ‘I was good in that.’”

Cillian Murphy is still grounded and committed to his profession despite all of his accomplishments and fame. As Blunt puts it, he’s constantly pushing himself, which makes him a brilliant actor—his incredible dedication and sincere efforts. Murphy is one of the few celebrities that will be talked about and discussed the most, at least for the past few months and for some time to come. Following his initial Academy Award victory for his portrayal of Oppenheimer, the actor has been the talk of the town.

However, Emily Blunt disclosed in her 60 Minutes interview that she believes her co-star to be the worst celebrity. “He’s the best actor in the world, and he’s the worst celebrity in the world,” she said in her comment about how Murphy doesn’t recognize his stardom.

Murphy is just focused on work

And based on his numerous interviews, even Murphy would at least partially attest to this fact. The actor said he would rather talk about his profession than himself in an interview with GQ. During a different interview with Esquire in 2022, he said, “I’ve always been interested in just the work. I’m sh*t at being anything else other than an actor. I’m sh*t at being a personality. I’m sh*t at red carpets. I’m sh*t at being on talk shows. I shit at, like, all the other stuff that comes with it.”

Unquestionably, Cillian Murphy is one of the greatest actors in the business, even though he may not recognize his abilities. Fans and fellow actors agree. The two actors have a close bond, which goes back to filming The Quiet Place 2. Cillian Murphy played the lead role of Emmett in the movie, which was produced and directed by Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski. The Devil Wears Prada actress is currently promoting her new film, The Fall Guy, with her Barbenheimer partner Ryan Gosling, which premiered at the SXSW Festival 2024. She will be starring next opposite Dwyane Johnson in The Smashing Machine, a biopic on fighting champion Mark Kerr. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy is also gearing up for the release of his next movie, Small Things Like These. He will also produce and star in the upcoming film Steve, an adaptation of the vowel Shy, written by Max Porter, set to release on Netflix exclusively.

