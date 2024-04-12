Academy Awards 2024: All the First-Time Acting Nominees At This Year's Oscars

Oscars 2024 is dominated by first-time acting nominees, making it extra special! With Movies like Baribie, Oppenheimer, Killers of Flower Moon, Color Purple, and more, ten acting talents are making their debut as nominees this year.

From Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown to openly gay Black actor Colman Domingo, the Academy Award is set to make history this year! Take a look at all the first-time nominees for Oscars 2024, which will be held on March 10.

Emily Gladstone

In a groundbreaking achievement, The Fancy Dance actress has become the first-ever Native American woman to be nominated for the Oscars. Being the fourth indigenous actor on the list, Gladstone is nominated for her role in Killers of Flower Moon.

Cillian Murphy

The Irish actor has been creating quite a buzz with his latest movie, Oppenheimer, in which he played Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. After swooping maximum wins at this year's Golden Globe, Murphy is gearing up for the big night for his Best Actor nomination. Will Murphy take the cake at the Oscars, too? That’s quite a possibility!

Sterling K Brown

This acclaimed actor is known for his roles in This is Us, Black Panther, and his cameo on the popular sitcom Brooklyn 99. Shockingly, this is the first nomination for the This is Us alum for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Oscars. However, he has won three Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe, and four SAG Awards throughout his career.

Danielle Brooks

The Broadway star won the 2017 Tony Award for her role as Sophie in the adaption of Alice Walker’s book The Color Purple. This year, the adaption went to the big screens and earned Brooks her first Academy Award nomination.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Why are ‘Fab 5’ presenters coming back this season? DEETS

Emily Blunt

The British actress has starred in several award-winning movies, including Mary Poppins, A Quite Place, and Devil Wears Prada, but this is her first big nomination. Blunt is nominated for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic Oppenheimer.

The actress recently shared her excitement for the big night on the same weekend as her dad’s birthday. "I don't know if I've had much time to let it sink in. I feel very happy, like peaceful, happy," said the actress. So, it is a special day for Blunt, personally and work-wise!

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

The actress is nominated for her role as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers. Randolph, who has also appeared in Only Murders in the Building, is on a lucky streak right now! The actress has won every first-time nomination this year, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Jeffrey Write

If you are a Westworld fan, you must be familiar with Write! The actor is nominated for his role in American Fiction, which also stars Sterling K Brown. With this win, Write would have the EGOT title under his belt.

Colman Domingo

Another special nomination for the night, especially for the Black and LGBTQ community, Domingo’s win will make him the first openly gay black man to win the Academy Award. No pressure!

The Euphoria actor is nominated for his role as Bayard Rustin in the movie Rustin. She recently spoke to People’s Magazine and said, “I recognize that I’m having a moment.”

Sandra Hüller

The Geman actress has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Anatomy of a Fall. Hüller spoke to Vanity Fair about her Nominees Luncheon and said it was “Surprisingly emotional for several reasons.”

America Ferrera

America Ferrera’s role as Gloria in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has been groundbreaking, especially the feminist speech the actress delivered. The incredible performance has earned her first-ever Oscar nomination. The Ugly Betty star has previously won several awards, including Primetime Emmy and Golden Globes.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024 Predictions: Pinkvilla Picks Victors Of The Top 6 Categories