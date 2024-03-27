Did Cillian Murphy Smoke 3000 Cigarettes For His Tommy Shelby Role In Peaky Blinders? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Playing the role of Tommy Shelby might have been one of the prominent ones for Cillian Murphy’s career. However, it might have cost him a ton.

The Irish actor recently revealed the amount of cigarettes he had smoked while filming Peaky Blinders. Learn the whopping amount of cigarettes that the Oppenheimer actor smoked while playing the role of Tommy Shelby.

How many cigarettes did Cillian Murphy smoke?

If you are a die-hard fan of the gangster series, you might already have noticed that Tommy Shelby is rarely seen without a cigarette in his hand. Well, although the character was perfectly portrayed by Cillian Murphy, playing the role might just have taken a toll on his health.

During his interview, while explaining his character, Cillian Murphy stated, “People did smoke all day (back then) and it just became a Tommy thing.”

As reported by The Independent, the 28 Days Later actor had stated that he had put away a number of herbal cigarettes which are much preferred in the industry, in current times.

The herbal cigarettes are less harmful as compared to the real ones and are widely used by the actors as many of them have already stopped smoking the actual cigarettes during their shoots.

The Small Things Like These actor further went on to say, “There were these rose cigarettes that are herbal - Steve (Knight, the creator) would joke they're one of your five a day.”

However, the curious Cillian Murphy had asked the crew about the amount of cigarettes he had smoked, and the numbers he got were surprising.

“I asked the prop guys to count how many I smoked just out of interest, and they think it's something like 3,000,” the actor stated.

The Prop Department Tricks

It might interest you to know that the prop department knows a lot of alternative ways that can be adapted while filming scenes with drugs and alcohol.

The alcohol can be switched to colored water and powdered milk is used to show the use of cocaine. Similarly, baking soda or vitamin B powder is also an alternative prop to depict the white color of cocaine in movies.

Speaking of the cigarettes that are smoked on screen, most of these are made from non-addictive plant material. As per Jeff Butcher, who is a veteran prop master and an experienced crew member from the sets of movies that show heavy use of drugs, he favors fake marijuana, which is a “high grade, low priced legal bud. ”

This is the same prop that was used for the movie Pineapple Express.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

