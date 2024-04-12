Will Nia DaCosta Direct 28 Years Later’s Second Part? Find Out As Trilogy To Get Its Second Movie Soon

Nia DaCosta is said to be taking the director’s seat for the second movie, 28 Years Later. The first installment of the film was released in 2002, directed by Danny Boyle, and starred Cillian Murphy and Jodie Comer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alex Garland, who wrote the first film in the series, will write the second part of the horror trilogy. The film will be released by Sony Pictures, with Murphy serving as executive producer. Though there has been no confirmation on the casting, the Oppenheimer star might revive his character in the upcoming film.

Nia DaCosta’s Experience As A Filmmaker

Nia DaCosta has been an experienced filmmaker, especially in the horror genre. The director is known for making Candyman, which was directed by Jason Blum and Universal Studios. DaCosta is also behind the movie The Marvels, which performed decently at the Box Office. DaCosta is the youngest filmmaker to direct an MCU movie and also the first African American woman to do so.

Speaking of the film, Deadline reported, “The plan is for Garland to write the whole trilogy and then to switch out directors for each film. Boyle will kick things off, with a plan to handle the first one later this year, with production gearing up on the second after that finishes to as to maintain continuity of storytelling, while each filmmaker will bring their own stamp to their entry.”

When Will The Second Part Of 28 Years Later Be Released?

The makers of the film have not released details about the release date or the confirmed casting of the film, but according to reports, the film might bring back the earlier members of the trilogy, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. There is no official confirmation of whether the storyline will be a continuation of the first part or not.

The 2002 film followed the character of Cillian Murphy, who just woke up from a coma and encountered a situation where the city of London was hit by a Zombie attack. The horror-thriller was loved by the audience and attracted a good amount of money at the theatres.