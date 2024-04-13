Will Jodie Comer And Ralph Fiennes Join Cast Of Cillian Murphy's 28 Days Later Sequel? Report Reveals

Actors Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes are set to join the cast of 28 Years Later, the sequel to the much-celebrated film 28 Days Later. Reports of the development of this film were published in January, with Danny Boyle taking over direction duties and Alex Garland writing the screenplay. The original, 28 Days Later, starred the Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, who played the role of Jim, a bicycle courier, who wakes up from a coma to find out about a deadly virus that has spread through the city of London, turning residents into violent cannibals.

Cillian Murphy is reported to star in the sequel:

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Irish actor Cillian Murphy is also set to make a return to the film series, after appearing in the original more than two decades ago. Murphy was still a newcomer in the industry, and his performance yielded him appraise from critics and fans alike. The post-apocalyptic horror film was rendered a box office success, after grossing more than $82.7 million worldwide against a meager budget of $8 million, turning out to be the most profitable movie in the genre in 2002.

Talks of a sequel were made in 2022:

The talks of a sequel to this much-beloved series were first made in 2022. While speaking to NME in 2022 on the occasion of celebrating the film's 20th anniversary, Murphy and Boyle revealed that they have often sparked discussions over a sequel to this series. Murphy said that he was now too old to play the character, and Boyle said that Garland had a script ready, initially titled 28 Months Later a few years ago but it did not lead anywhere.

“I’d be very tempted [to direct it]. It feels like a very good time actually. It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we’ll see… who knows?”

28 Years Later is set to be a trilogy, as per The Hollywood Reporter, with Boyle and Garland teaming up for all three films. The budget is currently set at USD $75million. The original received a sequel in 2007, starring Jeremy Renner in the lead role, but Boyle and Garland only executive-produced this project.

