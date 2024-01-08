Six most viral moments from Golden Globes 2024: From Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet's kiss to Bennifer reunion

The Golden Globes 2024, the first major awards show of the year to be broadcast on television and the first to take place following months of strikes and other disruptions throughout Hollywood, came up with a lot of exciting moments. Let's take a quick look at the six most viral moments from the gala event.

1. Date night for Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Relationship rumors linking Kylie and Timothee have been circulating for over a year. They have previously been spotted being cozy several times, but last night, the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other. Kylie was seen talking to Timothee, and both looked irrevocably in love while sharing kisses in front of the camera.

2. Everyone needs a best friend like Jennifer Aniston

Without a doubt, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most hilarious personalities in Hollywood. Last night was no different. Lawrence was mothering the previous night as always, wearing a chic black gown by Dior. She was nominated in the Best Actress category for her film No Hard Feelings. After the nominees were declared for the category, Jennifer hilariously mouthed a 6-word threat to the camera, saying, "If I don't win, I am leaving." Moments later, as the award was given to her friend Emma Stone, she was the most excited person in the room, cheering at the top of her voice, resulting in one of the most iconic moments of the year already.

3. Bennifer stealing hearts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck turned heads last night as well. The couple walked the red carpet the previous night hand in hand, proving once again why they are the 'it' couple of the town. Bennifer tied the knot in 2022, reuniting after over a decade, and fans love to catch a glimpse of the couple whenever they can. Ben Affleck also shared a moment on stage with his longtime friend and colleague, Matt Damon, to present the Best Director, Motion Picture Category award.

4. Cillian Murphy's heartwarming words

It was an excellent night for Oppenheimer and its stars. Cillian Murphy walked on the stage as radiant as ever as he accepted the award for Best Male Actor in Motion Picture for Oppenheimer. The actor shared a sweet embrace with his wife, Yvonne, who left a lipstick mark on his nose, giving a heartfelt moment to those watching. As the actor made his acceptance speech, he thanked his Oppenheimer family and director Christopher Nolan for having faith in him and motivating him every day. He also gave a warm shoutout to his family. He ended his speech saying, I am the luckiest fecking man alive, which sadly was censored and wasn't aired due to profanity.

5. The jokes weren't funny for Taylor Swift

Jo Koy had a rough night. The Golden Globe monologue is something the fans await for an entire year, especially after hosts like Ricky Gervais set the bar so high. As Joe playfully poked around the event's attendees, including Rober di Niro, Meryl Streep, and Margot Robbie, the flat reactions in the grand ballroom made some parts of the monologue painful to watch, according to Netizens. Koy commented, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." But Taylor did not seem amused by the joke. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

6. Keiran's ultimate Succession

Succession stars filled the category Best Actor in a Drama, and to no surprise, Kieran Culkin, aka Roman Roy, triumphed. This was his fifth Golden Globe nomination and first win. When his name was announced, Culkin stepped on the stage and immediately exclaimed it was a nightmare seeing everyone stand up and clap for him, burp, and speak about indigestion, setting the whole room in laughter. “Jazz, you were right. She said, just say thanks and leave. You were right!" (He's referring to his wife, Jazz Charton.)

Culkin continues his speech, "I was nominated for a Golden Globe 20 years ago. And when that moment passed, I sort of remember thinking, I'm never gonna be back in this room again, which was fine, whatever. Thanks to Succession, I've been in here a couple of times. It's nice, but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on stage. So this is a nice moment; suck it, Pedro! Sorry! [Laughs]. Everybody that showed up, that believed in this thing and it was very cool. Like this isn't mine, this is one for the team."