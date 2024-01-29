Will Adele Go On Tour For Her Next Album? Here's What The Singer Said About Her Future Release Plans

Adele has confirmed that she’ll go on tour for her next album. The Hello singer who began her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in November 2022 disclosed during her Saturday, January 27, show that she does not think she’ll “write an album for quite some time,” but when she does she will “come to wherever it is you live.”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency is set to come to a close in June this year and the singer’s latest announcement, though accompanied with a caveat, has left fans excited. More details down below!

Adele’s next album will be accompanied by a Tour

Adele’s most recent album, 30, was released in November 2021. A year following that, she set up her residency in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her residency show, which saw star-studded attendees like Shania Twain and Lady Gaga, is nearing its end in June 2024. But, before Adele could wrap up her latest musical endeavor which spanned more than a year, she announced that her next album would be accompanied by a world tour.

In a fan footage shared on X, Adele, 35, could be heard saying, “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time. But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

Back in December, during one of her shows, Adele shared that she loves making music but live performance is something that terrifies her and fills her with dread. “I love making music. But there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread. That is why I am not a big touring artist,” she said while adding, “I did it last time to prove I could do it.”

That being said, in a heartfelt Instagram post in October last year, the Someone Like You singer disclosed that she has fallen back in love with performing live, thanks to her residency shows.

How residency helped Adele fall back in love with Live Performance

“This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again and I have,” Adele wrote in the caption of the Instagram video featuring her residency highlights. “I need to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!” she added. “Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget,” she continued while noting how the residency made her realize how much she enjoys being on stage and how she’s “bloody good at it.”

