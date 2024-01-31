Adele's 'Random' Summer Concerts: Venues, Dates, Tickets, Presale, Registration And All You Need To Know

The Skyfall singer is sending her fans to the sky! After a long time, nearly eight long years, the 35-year-old singer is coming up with her tour ‘Random’! The only issue is that it is in Munich, Germany that makes the Hello singer’s loyal USA fans a little upset. But, as yet another iconic show is coming up for Summer, here are all the details about the dates, presale, and more!

Where will Adele's 'Random' summer concerts take place?

The Set Fire to the Rain singer has strung new bells as she takes her tour to Europe. Her Open Air Summer shows will happen in an 80,000-seat arena created only for her concert. Quite majestic, the series of shows will happen at Munich Messe. Excited to perform in front of an even bigger crowd, the actress has been preparing since her London Hyde Park concert of 65,000 people. As the numbers swell, so does the excitement. The Hello singer has not performed in mainland Europe since 2016. There is a lot more at stake here, as it is a show away from the singer’s comfort zone.

Currently completing the last part of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas Tour, the singer is occupied till June 15, 2024. However, her latest Instagram announcement made fans all excited as the caption started with, "So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.” She also added, "However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea — a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!"

This show will also be the Oh My God singer’s chance to see the European soccer championship in June 2024 and Olympic Games in Paris from July 26 until August 11.

Details about ‘Random’ by Adele?

Set in Munich, Germany the shows are Summer specials happening on August 2 and August 3, 2024. But don’t lose hope as the Hold On singer comes back for two more shows on August 9 and August 10, 2024. There will be a mix of standing and seating areas. One can buy tickets in the Presale now! Registration has already opened on Adele.com and will close on February 5, 2024, at 12 pm ET. Only registered members will get a chance to participate in the presale on February 7, 2024, starting at 4 am ET. Post this the General Ticket sale is set for February 9, 2024, at 4 am ET. As fans are going gaga over Adele’s new works, let us see how Europe turns out to be for the Remedy singer. Until then stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

