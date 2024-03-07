10 Top Oscar Performances Of All Time; From Madonna To Lady Gaga

Oscars are one of the most renowned and anticipated awards every year since their inception. These Academy Awards are not just about fame and honor; they are a symbol of true art and its appreciation. As Oscars 2024 lies just around the corner, let us revisit the 10 best Oscar performances of all time.

1. Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On performance in 1998

The year 1998 was all about Titanic. Oscars were dominated by the film across various categories. Celine Dion showcased how her beautiful voice can captivate the entire audience. Despite the song being one of the most played year-round, listening to Dion live left everyone mesmerized.

2. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Shallow performance in 2019

The two were rumored to be dating when the legendary film A Star Is Born was released. As the two shunned the rumors, the film still gained a lot of love. Their intense chemistry was evident on stage when they performed the famous song from the film.

3. Hugh Jackman's opening tribute in 2009

Jackman gave the best musical opening monologue. He sang more than Crystal, pulled in Anne Hathaway first, then did a German techno-inspired piece on the song The Reader, and ended with I'm Wolverine. It makes everyone crave his hosting again as it was super fun.

4. Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling from the film Trolls in 2017

Giving everyone the Dolby sound surround feels, Justin Timberlake gave a legendary performance to be remembered years later. He combined the Trolls track with Bill Withers' Lovely Day to keep everyone off their seats and grooving.

5. Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, and Anika Noni Rose's Dreamgirls Medley in 2007

Queen Bey joined her Dreamgirls co-stars Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith Robinson for a medley of all the hits from the adaptation of the Broadway musical film: Love You I Do, Listen, and Patience. These three songs were nominated for Best Original Song in 2007. The rumor of Beyoncé not being nominated for Best Actress in the film caused some controversy. However, this performance will always remain iconic.

6. Adele's Skyfall performance in 2013

Adele is known for doing something so off-beat that it captures hearts. Could a 007 Bond theme be intriguing? Well, in 2013, this track from the film Skyfall finally won an Oscar after 007 tried for decades to achieve this feat.

7. Björk's I've Seen It All performance in 2001

Björk performed a song that engrossed everyone for the next three minutes. This performance was about a blind woman who had to accept she would soon lose her sight. Björk sang Dancer in the Dark's signature tune, showing how we all are alone in this world. This intense performance has remained with the audience for over two decades now.

8. Michael Jackson's Ben performance in 1973

Michael Jackson moved smoothly like butter, and his moonwalk got us dancing. The future pop sensation was just 13 years old when he took the Oscars stage. He wore a red sweater and showcased his talent on stage. The song was about a killer rat from a horror film, but his moves mesmerized us and gave a glimpse of his future stardom.

9. Billie Eilish and FINNEAS' No Time To Die in 2022

Billie Eilish performed a slightly different rendition of the song, and the live mix blew everyone's mind. This mix was compared to Adele's live performance, which was not really appreciated then for various reasons.

10. Madonna's Sooner or Later performance in 1991

Madonna is known for her beauty and elegance on stage. The song Sooner or Later is not her biggest hit; however, when she performed it in 1991, everyone was reminded of the old Hollywood days as they heard the Dick Tracy soundtrack live.

While we wait for more Oscar moments to get added to these iconic ones in 2024, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

