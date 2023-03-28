Why is Adele ‘jealous’ of the crowd at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour?

This weekend both the iconic singers Adele and Taylor Swift performed on separate stages in Las Vegas. While Adele was performing at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, Taylor Swift had another sold out show as she continued on her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off with the massive success as it featured 44 massive song set list which showcased several songs throughout the singer's seventeen years in the music industry. It is reported that Adele is now being paid about £1 million which is about the double of what the singer used to earn. Here is what Adele has to say about Taylor Swift.

Adele on Taylor Swift

While Adele was putting on an amazing show on Friday night her mind was definitely somewhere else. The 34 year old singer expressed her disappointment of not being able to attend Swift’s shows. In the midst of her concert Adele told the audience, ‘If anyone is going to see Taylor tomorrow, I’m f-cking jealous. You know I love her’.

It seems that Adele and Taylor Swift have always shared love and respect with nothing but good words towards each other. In one of the earlier interviews Adele called Taylor Swift ‘one of the greatest songwriters of our generation’. Adele has also said that she absolutely loved Swift 2020 sister records Evermore and Folklore that she released in 2020 and further went on to praise the Back to December singer for making the releases a fun experience for her fans.

Earlier in 2021, it was also reported that these two pop stars will be collaborating to release a song in June before the release of Adele’s fourth album 30. But these rumors were quickly debunked and this collaboration did not materialize.

