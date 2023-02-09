51 Best breakup songs that you’d want to listen on repeat
From Miley Cyrus’s latest bold breakup anthem Flowers to Adele’s hard-hitting heartbreak track Send My Love, scroll on for the perfect curation of the best breakup songs ever created.
The history of the music industry squeals that there’s something about the heartbreak that has led to the creation of the most beautiful musical compositions ever. There is a chance, that is the reason why heartbreaking breakup songs are one of the most preferred genres of music. Yes, breakups are painful but believe it or not, your tender heart can transform every good sad song into a heartbreakingly beautiful musical piece. All you need is a fine playlist of the best breakup songs that hit just the right chord.
If you are going through a breakup, we are here to remind you, everything will be okay; with a playlist of the top breakup songs ever created. Right from the best hits from Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to Adele, we have carefully hand-selected songs that not only have meaningful lyrics but also are musical masterpieces. Whether you are looking for painstakingly sad songs about breaking up or songs that are meant to lift your spirits right away, the enlisted assortment of breakup songs is all that you need. We have taken into account all the stages of grieving and enlisted songs for days when you’re teary, enraged, and ready to move on. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on for the perfect list of the 51 best breakup songs to soothe your sappy soul.
1. Taylor Swift - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Writer: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Shellback
Producer: Max Martin, Shellback, Taylor Swift
Release date: August 13, 2012
One of the best breakup songs ever created, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, was rumored to be written after Taylor Swift’s real breakup. The contagious song was released in 2012 but remains an iconic breakup song even today. In an interview with Billboard in 2012, Taylor shared, “He made some comment about how he heard how I was gonna get back together with my ex. And after he left I was talking to Max [Martin] and Shellback [the song’s co-writers and producers] and was like, ‘We are never ever getting back together!’ she said at the time. “And after that happened I just grabbed my guitar.”)
2. Joji - Glimpse Of Us
Writer: Alexis Kesselman, Castle, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough
Producer: Connor McDonough
Release date: 10 June 2022
Another song that anyone with a broken heart will definitely appreciate is this dreamy track called, Glimpse Of Us. The iconic Instagram trending breakup song is definitely an emotional rollercoaster that you are going to fall in love with.
3. Miley Cyrus’s Flowers
Writer: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae, Hein, Michael Pollack
Producer: Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson
Release date: January 12, 2023
Miley Cyrus just dropped the biggest breakup anthem of 2023 so far. The musical masterpiece is rumored to be Miley’s tribute to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth as it was released on his birthday. When you are on the lookout for a not-so-sad breakup song, this is it.
4. Adele - Someone Like You
Writer: Adele Adkins, Dan Wilson
Producer: Adele Adkins, Dan Wilson
Release date: 24 January 2011
Someone Like You is the most grown-up breakup song ever. Yes, it’s a heartbreak song but it's neither sore nor snarky. In 2011, Adele gave us a breakup anthem that’s not only a musical delight but also about taking the high road.
5. Conan Gray - Maniac
Writer: Conan Gray, Dan Nigro
Producer: Dan Nigro
Release date: October 24, 2019
Maniac is a peppy breakup song that describes a bitter relationship while trash-talking about your ex. In fact, apart from being a breakup song, that song can definitely serve as a fun party song.
6. Harry Nilsson - Without You
Writer: Pete Ham, Tom Evans
Producer: Richard Perry
Release date: 11 October 1971
Written by Pete Ham and Tom Evans, this song legit has the power to make you feel like you’re in a 90s movie’s heartbreak scene.
7. Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
Writer: Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Njomza Vitia, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster, Charles Anderson
Producer: Tommy Brown, Michael Foster, Charles Anderson
Release date: November 3, 2018
The best breakup song ever created. Thank U, Next was rumored to be released right after Ariana Grande’s famous breakup with Pete Davidson. The song literally says, Thank you next, it’s a breakup song that inspires you to move on with the best of pop music.
8. Bruno Mars - When I Was Your Man
Writer: Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Andrew Wyatt
Producer: The Smeezingtons
Release date: January 15, 2013
A breakup track that also serves as an apology for all the women out there, who should have been treated like a queen. In fact, the song is also a reminder for all the ignorant men out there to wake up before it’s too late.
9. Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Writer: Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro
Producer: Dan Nigro
Release date: January 8, 2021
Go on, listen to this breakup song that’s a musical masterpiece. The song was a hit on TikTok and Instagram and even managed to stay on top of the Hot 100 list for around eight weeks in 2021.
10. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself
Writer: Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin, Ed Sheeran
Producer: Benny Blanco
Release date: November 9, 2015
Released in the year 2015, Love Yourself is undoubtedly the softest breakup song ever created. The song is simple and catchy and legit asks the ex to love themselves.
11. Shawn Mendes - Stitches
Writer: Danny Parker, Teddy Geiger
Producer: Daylight, Teddy Geiger, Danny Parker
Release date: May 5, 2015
When it comes to sad breakup songs for the millennials, no one can do it better than Shawn Mendes. Listen to Stitches if you are trying to cope with a breakup, the song is created to mend a broken heart.
12. Passenger - Let Her Go
Writer: Michael Rosenberg
Producer: Mike Rosenberg, Chris Vallejo
Release date: July 24, 2012
There are songs, and then there are good songs you’d sell your soul to listen to for the first time, Let Her Go, is that song. Listen to Passenger’s Let Her Go for a sweet, easy-to-sing-along bittersweet breakup song.
13. Ed Sheeran - Happier
Writer: Ryan Tedder, Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco
Producer: Benny Blanco
Release date: 27 April 2018
Ed Sheeran has the voice that’s meant to soothe a broken heart. Happier is one of the best break up songs with the most relatable lyrics ever.
14. Coldplay - Fix You
Writer: Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion
Producer: Ken Nelson, Coldplay
Release date: 15 August 2005
Fix You is one of the most satisfying sad songs ever created. When the song says “When you try your best, but you don’t succeed / When you get what you want, but not what you need / When you feel so tired but you can’t sleep / Stuck in reverse… When you love someone but it goes to waste / Could it be worse?” you get hooked as a listener.
15. Dua Lipa - New Rules
Writer: Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick
Producer: Ian Kirkpatrick
Release date: 7 July 2017
The song legit gives breakup rules in the iconic voice of Dua Lipa. As the song goes, “One, don’t pick up the phone / he’s only calling 'cause he’s drunk and alone,” the song reminds you of all the reasons why you shouldn't go back to your toxic ex.
16. Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Writer: Giveon Evans, Sevn Thomas, Maneesh Bidaye, Varren Wade
Producer: Maneesh, Sevn Thomas
Release date: February 21, 2020
The song was the biggest hit on Instagram and Tiktok. In fact, it had a dance routine that even celebs couldn't resist not performing. Listen to the song once, and we promise you’d be hooked.
17. Kanye West - Love Lockdown
Writer: Kanye West, Jeffrey "Jeff" Bhasker, Jenny-Bea Englishman, Malik Jones, LaNeah Menzies
Producer: Kanye West
Release date: September 18, 2008
Kanye’s Love Lockdown is a magnet for anyone with a broken heart. The song depicts the state of a shattered heart with the best of music and lyrics.
18. OneRepublic - Apologize
Writer: Ryan Tedder
Producer: Greg Wells, Ryan Tedder, Timbaland
Release date: September 17, 2007 (single), April 2, 2007 (album)
Released in 2007, Apologize is a song that seriously manages to stick to your head as soon as you listen to it. Listen to One Republic’s catchy single right now.
19. Selena Gomez - Lose You to Love Me
Writer: Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson
Producer: Mattman & Robin
Release date: October 23, 2019
Released in 2019, Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me is another breakup song that’s simply stunning.
20. Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Writer: Melissa Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Jesse Saint John, Steven Cheung, Amina Bogle-Barriteau
Producer: Ricky Reed, Tele
Release date: September 19, 2017 (original), March 22, 2019 (Re-released)
Lizzo’s Truth Hurts only proves breakup songs don’t need to be sad and boring. The sassy breakup song clearly paints a picture of a breakup and its aftermath in the modern generation of flings, and situationships.
21. Ashe - Moral of the Story
Writer: Ashlyn Willson, Casey Smith, Noah Conrad
Producer: Noah Conrad, Finneas O'Connell
Release date: February 14, 2019
Released in 2019, Ashe’s Moral of the Story starts with the most soothing piano piece ever. With the beautiful calming voice and lesson-giving lyrics, the song would be a dream come true on huge speakers in a dark room.
22. Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Writer: Adele Adkins, Max Martin, Shellback
Producer: Max Martin, Shellback
Release date: 16 May 2016
The list of break up songs will always be incomplete without Adele’s classic breakup song called "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)".
23. Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
Writer: Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick
Producer: Ian Kirkpatrick
Release date: 1 November 2019
Dua Lipa proves she is a queen of sassy breakup songs with another hit song called "Don't Start Now." The song was released in 2019 and is one of the most fun breakup songs ever.
24. Tove Lo - Habits (Stay High)
Writer: Tove Nilsson, Ludvig Söderberg, Jakob Jerlström
Producer: The Struts
Release date: 15 March 2013
With vibrant beats and trippy lyrics, the song literally makes you imagine neon lights in a dark room. Trust us, the song is so much more than just another breakup song.
25. Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball
Writer: Maureen McDonald, Stephan Moccio, Sacha Skarbek, David KimLukasz Gottwald, Cirkut
Producer: Dr. Luke, Cirkut
Release date: August 25, 2013
Back in 2013, Miley Cyrus gave her fans an emotional breakup song titled Wrecking Ball. The song is one of the best songs by the singer.
26. King Princess - Talia
Label: Columbia Records, Zelig Records
Release date: April 13, 2018
Another breakup song that we highly recommend if you are going through a heartbreak is King Princess’ Talia”
27. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
Writer: Ian Curtis, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner
Producer: Martin Hannett, Joy Division
Release date: June 1980
Love Will Tear Us Apart is one of those sad songs that will make you feel glad you got the chance to actually listen to it. The song was dropped three months post the singer's suicide in 1980.
28. Beyoncé - Irreplaceable
Writer: Shaffer "Ne-Yo" Smith, Mikkel S. Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Espen Lind, Amund Bjorklund, Beyoncé Knowles
Producer: Stargate, Beyoncé Knowles, Ne-Yo
Release date: October 23, 2006
Another iconic breakup song that we highly recommend listening to is Beyonce’s Irreplaceable.
29. Harry Styles - Falling
Add this standout breakup track by Harry Styles to your sad song playlist is Falling.
Writer: Harry Styles, Thomas Hull
Producer: Kid Harpoon
Release date: 7 March 2020
30. Frank Ocean - Ivy
Writer: Christopher Breaux, Malay Ho
Producer: Frank Ocean, Om'Mas Keith, Rostam Batmanglij
Release date: August 20, 2016
Ivy by Frank Ocean is another outstanding breakup song that you must listen to. The lyrics of the song describe how messed up it is if you meet the right person but at the wrong time.
31. Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness
Writer: Phoebe Bridgers, Marshall Vore
Producer: Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska
Release date: July 18, 2017
The song is definitely an emotional roller coaster and the perfect pick for an epic breakup playlist.
32. Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Writer: Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell
Producer: Finneas
Release date: July 30, 2021
Happier Than Ever is another breakup track that’s the perfect combination of screaming rock and a soft ballad.
33. The Supremes - You Keep Me Hangin' On
Writer: Holland–Dozier–Holland
Producer: Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier
Release date: October 12, 1966
Released in 1966, You Keep Me Hangin’ On is a song filled with passion, sadness, and surprise.
34. The Weeknd - Call Out My Name
Writer: Abel Tesfaye, Adam Feeney, Nicolas Jaar
Producer: Frank Dukes
Release date: April 10, 2018
Another romantic breakup song you will definitely love is The Weeknd's Call Out My Name. The song is just the right blend of romance and despair.
35. Justin Timberlake - Cry Me A River
Writer: Justin Timberlake, Timothy Mosley, Scott Storch
Producer: Timbaland, Scott Storch
Release date: November 25, 2002
Featuring the best of Justin Tiberlake’s voice, the song was released with the end of Justin Britney's relationship and was an absolute hit.
36. Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
Writer: Max Martin, Lukasz Gottwald
Producer: Max Martin, Dr. Luke
Release date: November 16, 2004
Your breakup playlist is incomplete without Kelly Clarkson’s Since U Been Gone. The song has definitely been an anthem for breakups around the world since 2004.
37. Katy Perry - The One That Got Away
Writer: Katy Perry, Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin
Producer: Dr. Luke, Max Martin
Release date: September 30, 2011
With Katy Perry's iconic voice and lyrics by Katy Perry, Lukasz Gottwald, and Max Martin, The One That Got Away has one of the biggest singles that was Number 3 on the Hot 100 list.
38. Usher - Burn
Writer: Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Usher
Producer: Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox
Release date: March 1, 2004
With this song titled Burn, Usher proves, he sure knows how to toy with a broken heart. The slow jam is definitely one of the best breakup songs of all time.
39. Elvis Presley - Always On My Mind
Writer: Wayne Carson, Mark James, Johnny Christopher
Producer: Steve Alaimo
Release date: 1973
True to its name, Elvis Presley’s Always On My Mind will always be on your mind once you listen to it. The hit song certainly proves old is gold.
40. Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive
Writer: Freddie Perren, Dino Fekaris
Producer: Freddie Perren, Dino Fekaris
Release date: October 23, 1978
The classic breakup song called I Will Survive, will certainly prove to be your reason to survive on your sad days.
41. Toni Braxton - Un-Break My Heart
Writer: Diane Warren
Producer: David Foster
Release date: October 7, 1996
The fire track by Toni Braxton called Un-Break my heart is certainly a timeless track that just fits into a breakup playlist.
42. The 1975 - Somebody Else
Writer: George Daniel, Matthew Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald
Producer: Mike Crossey, George Daniel, Matthew Healy
Release date: 15 February 2016
While the song is called Somebody Else, believe us when we tell you, it’s simply made for you.
43. Adele - Rolling in the Deep
Writer: Adele Adkins, Paul Epworth
Producer: Paul Epworth
Release date: 29 November 2010
Adele’s Rolling in the Deep is all the conversation your broken heart needs right now. Go on and listen to the epic track now.
44. Dolly Parton - I Will Always Love You
Writer: Dolly Parton
Producer: Bob Ferguson
Release date: March 11, 1974
I Will Always Love You is a song written and sung by Dolly Parton. Trust us when we tell you the song never fails to hit the spot.
45. The Beatles - Yesterday
Writer: Lennon–McCartney
Producer: George Martin
Release date: 6 August 1965 (UK Help! album), 13 September 1965 (US single)
Listen to the pure perfection by The Beatles to give you the finest heartbreak tale in mere minutes.
46. Whitney Houston - I Have Nothing
Writer: David Foster, Linda Thompson
Producer: David Foster
Release date: February 20, 1993
In addition to being one of Houston’s most stunning vocal performances, “I Have Nothing” is the epitome of continuing to fight for something long after it’s already over.
47. Lorde - Supercut
Another breakup song that you would love to listen to on a loop is Lorde’s Supercut. The song is one of the best heartbreak songs ever.
Writer: Ella Yelich-O'Connor, Jack Antonoff
Producer: Lorde, Antonoff, Joel Little
Release date: 2017
48. Robyn - Dancing On My Own
Writer: Robyn, Patrik Berger
Producer: Patrik Berger
Release date: 20 April 2010
With just the right beats and lyrics that pierce your soul, Dancing On My Own is another masterfully created breakup song that is still a fire track in dance clubs.
49. Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Writer: Robyn, Patrik Berger
Producer: Patrik Berger
Release date: 20 April 2010
All Too Well’s 10-minute version paints a picture of a crash-and-burn relationship that’s definitely worth a listen.
50. Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Writer: Lewis Capaldi, Samuel Romans, Thomas Barnes, Peter Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn
Producer: TMS
Release date: 8 November 2018
With Lewis Capald’s gut-wrenchingly painful voice, this is one of the best tracks for anyone with an ill-fated love life.
51. Enrique Iglesias - Somebody's Me
Writer: Enrique Iglesias, John Shanks, Kara DioGuardi
Producer: John Shanks
Release date: 7 August 2007
The song is a lyrical masterpiece and honestly, there’s just something about Enrique Iglesias’s gloomy vocals that manage to unlock a fresh layer of heartache.
If you think about it, the right lyrics, the right music, and the right notes hitting at the right time are what make movies and shows a complete emotional drama-filled roller coaster ride. In fact, there is something about music that not only makes you feel more in the moment but works to enhance your emotions. But, there is something about sad songs that make them even more beautiful. Here’s to hoping you loved the carefully curated list of sad breakup songs specially hand-picked for anyone who’s going through a heartbreak.
