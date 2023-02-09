51 Best breakup songs that you’d want to listen on repeat

The history of the music industry squeals that there’s something about the heartbreak that has led to the creation of the most beautiful musical compositions ever. There is a chance, that is the reason why heartbreaking breakup songs are one of the most preferred genres of music. Yes, breakups are painful but believe it or not, your tender heart can transform every good sad song into a heartbreakingly beautiful musical piece. All you need is a fine playlist of the best breakup songs that hit just the right chord. If you are going through a breakup, we are here to remind you, everything will be okay; with a playlist of the top breakup songs ever created. Right from the best hits from Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to Adele, we have carefully hand-selected songs that not only have meaningful lyrics but also are musical masterpieces. Whether you are looking for painstakingly sad songs about breaking up or songs that are meant to lift your spirits right away, the enlisted assortment of breakup songs is all that you need. We have taken into account all the stages of grieving and enlisted songs for days when you’re teary, enraged, and ready to move on. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on for the perfect list of the 51 best breakup songs to soothe your sappy soul.

1. Taylor Swift - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Writer: Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Shellback Producer: Max Martin, Shellback, Taylor Swift Release date: August 13, 2012 One of the best breakup songs ever created, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, was rumored to be written after Taylor Swift’s real breakup. The contagious song was released in 2012 but remains an iconic breakup song even today. In an interview with Billboard in 2012, Taylor shared, “He made some comment about how he heard how I was gonna get back together with my ex. And after he left I was talking to Max [Martin] and Shellback [the song’s co-writers and producers] and was like, ‘We are never ever getting back together!’ she said at the time. “And after that happened I just grabbed my guitar.”) 2. Joji - Glimpse Of Us

Writer: Alexis Kesselman, Castle, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough Producer: Connor McDonough Release date: 10 June 2022 Another song that anyone with a broken heart will definitely appreciate is this dreamy track called, Glimpse Of Us. The iconic Instagram trending breakup song is definitely an emotional rollercoaster that you are going to fall in love with. 3. Miley Cyrus’s Flowers

Writer: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae, Hein, Michael Pollack Producer: Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson Release date: January 12, 2023 Miley Cyrus just dropped the biggest breakup anthem of 2023 so far. The musical masterpiece is rumored to be Miley’s tribute to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth as it was released on his birthday. When you are on the lookout for a not-so-sad breakup song, this is it. 4. Adele - Someone Like You

Writer: Adele Adkins, Dan Wilson Producer: Adele Adkins, Dan Wilson Release date: 24 January 2011 Someone Like You is the most grown-up breakup song ever. Yes, it’s a heartbreak song but it's neither sore nor snarky. In 2011, Adele gave us a breakup anthem that’s not only a musical delight but also about taking the high road. 5. Conan Gray - Maniac

Writer: Conan Gray, Dan Nigro Producer: Dan Nigro Release date: October 24, 2019 Maniac is a peppy breakup song that describes a bitter relationship while trash-talking about your ex. In fact, apart from being a breakup song, that song can definitely serve as a fun party song. 6. Harry Nilsson - Without You

Writer: Pete Ham, Tom Evans Producer: Richard Perry Release date: 11 October 1971 Written by Pete Ham and Tom Evans, this song legit has the power to make you feel like you’re in a 90s movie’s heartbreak scene. 7. Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next

Writer: Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Njomza Vitia, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster, Charles Anderson Producer: Tommy Brown, Michael Foster, Charles Anderson Release date: November 3, 2018 The best breakup song ever created. Thank U, Next was rumored to be released right after Ariana Grande’s famous breakup with Pete Davidson. The song literally says, Thank you next, it’s a breakup song that inspires you to move on with the best of pop music. 8. Bruno Mars - When I Was Your Man

Writer: Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Andrew Wyatt Producer: The Smeezingtons Release date: January 15, 2013 A breakup track that also serves as an apology for all the women out there, who should have been treated like a queen. In fact, the song is also a reminder for all the ignorant men out there to wake up before it’s too late. 9. Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Writer: Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro Producer: Dan Nigro Release date: January 8, 2021 Go on, listen to this breakup song that’s a musical masterpiece. The song was a hit on TikTok and Instagram and even managed to stay on top of the Hot 100 list for around eight weeks in 2021. 10. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself

Writer: Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin, Ed Sheeran Producer: Benny Blanco Release date: November 9, 2015 Released in the year 2015, Love Yourself is undoubtedly the softest breakup song ever created. The song is simple and catchy and legit asks the ex to love themselves. 11. Shawn Mendes - Stitches

Writer: Danny Parker, Teddy Geiger Producer: Daylight, Teddy Geiger, Danny Parker Release date: May 5, 2015 When it comes to sad breakup songs for the millennials, no one can do it better than Shawn Mendes. Listen to Stitches if you are trying to cope with a breakup, the song is created to mend a broken heart. 12. Passenger - Let Her Go

Writer: Michael Rosenberg Producer: Mike Rosenberg, Chris Vallejo Release date: July 24, 2012 There are songs, and then there are good songs you’d sell your soul to listen to for the first time, Let Her Go, is that song. Listen to Passenger’s Let Her Go for a sweet, easy-to-sing-along bittersweet breakup song.

13. Ed Sheeran - Happier

Writer: Ryan Tedder, Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco Producer: Benny Blanco Release date: 27 April 2018 Ed Sheeran has the voice that’s meant to soothe a broken heart. Happier is one of the best break up songs with the most relatable lyrics ever. 14. Coldplay - Fix You

Writer: Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion Producer: Ken Nelson, Coldplay Release date: 15 August 2005 Fix You is one of the most satisfying sad songs ever created. When the song says “When you try your best, but you don’t succeed / When you get what you want, but not what you need / When you feel so tired but you can’t sleep / Stuck in reverse… When you love someone but it goes to waste / Could it be worse?” you get hooked as a listener. 15. Dua Lipa - New Rules

Writer: Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick Producer: Ian Kirkpatrick Release date: 7 July 2017 The song legit gives breakup rules in the iconic voice of Dua Lipa. As the song goes, “One, don’t pick up the phone / he’s only calling 'cause he’s drunk and alone,” the song reminds you of all the reasons why you shouldn't go back to your toxic ex. 16. Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

Writer: Giveon Evans, Sevn Thomas, Maneesh Bidaye, Varren Wade Producer: Maneesh, Sevn Thomas Release date: February 21, 2020 The song was the biggest hit on Instagram and Tiktok. In fact, it had a dance routine that even celebs couldn't resist not performing. Listen to the song once, and we promise you’d be hooked. 17. Kanye West - Love Lockdown

Writer: Kanye West, Jeffrey "Jeff" Bhasker, Jenny-Bea Englishman, Malik Jones, LaNeah Menzies Producer: Kanye West Release date: September 18, 2008 Kanye’s Love Lockdown is a magnet for anyone with a broken heart. The song depicts the state of a shattered heart with the best of music and lyrics. 18. OneRepublic - Apologize

Writer: Ryan Tedder Producer: Greg Wells, Ryan Tedder, Timbaland Release date: September 17, 2007 (single), April 2, 2007 (album) Released in 2007, Apologize is a song that seriously manages to stick to your head as soon as you listen to it. Listen to One Republic’s catchy single right now. 19. Selena Gomez - Lose You to Love Me

Writer: Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson Producer: Mattman & Robin Release date: October 23, 2019 Released in 2019, Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me is another breakup song that’s simply stunning. 20. Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Writer: Melissa Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Jesse Saint John, Steven Cheung, Amina Bogle-Barriteau Producer: Ricky Reed, Tele Release date: September 19, 2017 (original), March 22, 2019 (Re-released) Lizzo’s Truth Hurts only proves breakup songs don’t need to be sad and boring. The sassy breakup song clearly paints a picture of a breakup and its aftermath in the modern generation of flings, and situationships. 21. Ashe - Moral of the Story

Writer: Ashlyn Willson, Casey Smith, Noah Conrad Producer: Noah Conrad, Finneas O'Connell Release date: February 14, 2019 Released in 2019, Ashe’s Moral of the Story starts with the most soothing piano piece ever. With the beautiful calming voice and lesson-giving lyrics, the song would be a dream come true on huge speakers in a dark room. 22. Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Writer: Adele Adkins, Max Martin, Shellback Producer: Max Martin, Shellback Release date: 16 May 2016 The list of break up songs will always be incomplete without Adele’s classic breakup song called "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)". 23. Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Writer: Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick Producer: Ian Kirkpatrick Release date: 1 November 2019 Dua Lipa proves she is a queen of sassy breakup songs with another hit song called "Don't Start Now." The song was released in 2019 and is one of the most fun breakup songs ever. 24. Tove Lo - Habits (Stay High)

Writer: Tove Nilsson, Ludvig Söderberg, Jakob Jerlström Producer: The Struts Release date: 15 March 2013 With vibrant beats and trippy lyrics, the song literally makes you imagine neon lights in a dark room. Trust us, the song is so much more than just another breakup song. 25. Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball

Writer: Maureen McDonald, Stephan Moccio, Sacha Skarbek, David KimLukasz Gottwald, Cirkut Producer: Dr. Luke, Cirkut Release date: August 25, 2013 Back in 2013, Miley Cyrus gave her fans an emotional breakup song titled Wrecking Ball. The song is one of the best songs by the singer. 26. King Princess - Talia

Label: Columbia Records, Zelig Records Release date: April 13, 2018 Another breakup song that we highly recommend if you are going through a heartbreak is King Princess’ Talia” 27. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

Writer: Ian Curtis, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner Producer: Martin Hannett, Joy Division Release date: June 1980 Love Will Tear Us Apart is one of those sad songs that will make you feel glad you got the chance to actually listen to it. The song was dropped three months post the singer's suicide in 1980. 28. Beyoncé - Irreplaceable

Writer: Shaffer "Ne-Yo" Smith, Mikkel S. Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Espen Lind, Amund Bjorklund, Beyoncé Knowles Producer: Stargate, Beyoncé Knowles, Ne-Yo Release date: October 23, 2006 Another iconic breakup song that we highly recommend listening to is Beyonce’s Irreplaceable. 29. Harry Styles - Falling

Add this standout breakup track by Harry Styles to your sad song playlist is Falling. Writer: Harry Styles, Thomas Hull Producer: Kid Harpoon Release date: 7 March 2020 30. Frank Ocean - Ivy

Writer: Christopher Breaux, Malay Ho Producer: Frank Ocean, Om'Mas Keith, Rostam Batmanglij Release date: August 20, 2016 Ivy by Frank Ocean is another outstanding breakup song that you must listen to. The lyrics of the song describe how messed up it is if you meet the right person but at the wrong time. 31. Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness

Writer: Phoebe Bridgers, Marshall Vore Producer: Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska Release date: July 18, 2017 The song is definitely an emotional roller coaster and the perfect pick for an epic breakup playlist. 32. Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Writer: Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell Producer: Finneas Release date: July 30, 2021 Happier Than Ever is another breakup track that’s the perfect combination of screaming rock and a soft ballad. 33. The Supremes - You Keep Me Hangin' On

Writer: Holland–Dozier–Holland Producer: Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier Release date: October 12, 1966 Released in 1966, You Keep Me Hangin’ On is a song filled with passion, sadness, and surprise.

34. The Weeknd - Call Out My Name

Writer: Abel Tesfaye, Adam Feeney, Nicolas Jaar Producer: Frank Dukes Release date: April 10, 2018 Another romantic breakup song you will definitely love is The Weeknd's Call Out My Name. The song is just the right blend of romance and despair.

35. Justin Timberlake - Cry Me A River

Writer: Justin Timberlake, Timothy Mosley, Scott Storch Producer: Timbaland, Scott Storch Release date: November 25, 2002 Featuring the best of Justin Tiberlake’s voice, the song was released with the end of Justin Britney's relationship and was an absolute hit. 36. Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone

Writer: Max Martin, Lukasz Gottwald Producer: Max Martin, Dr. Luke Release date: November 16, 2004 Your breakup playlist is incomplete without Kelly Clarkson’s Since U Been Gone. The song has definitely been an anthem for breakups around the world since 2004. 37. Katy Perry - The One That Got Away

Writer: Katy Perry, Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin Producer: Dr. Luke, Max Martin Release date: September 30, 2011 With Katy Perry's iconic voice and lyrics by Katy Perry, Lukasz Gottwald, and Max Martin, The One That Got Away has one of the biggest singles that was Number 3 on the Hot 100 list. 38. Usher - Burn

Writer: Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Usher Producer: Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox Release date: March 1, 2004 With this song titled Burn, Usher proves, he sure knows how to toy with a broken heart. The slow jam is definitely one of the best breakup songs of all time. 39. Elvis Presley - Always On My Mind

Writer: Wayne Carson, Mark James, Johnny Christopher Producer: Steve Alaimo Release date: 1973 True to its name, Elvis Presley’s Always On My Mind will always be on your mind once you listen to it. The hit song certainly proves old is gold. 40. Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive

Writer: Freddie Perren, Dino Fekaris Producer: Freddie Perren, Dino Fekaris Release date: October 23, 1978 The classic breakup song called I Will Survive, will certainly prove to be your reason to survive on your sad days. 41. Toni Braxton - Un-Break My Heart

Writer: Diane Warren Producer: David Foster Release date: October 7, 1996 The fire track by Toni Braxton called Un-Break my heart is certainly a timeless track that just fits into a breakup playlist. 42. The 1975 - Somebody Else

Writer: George Daniel, Matthew Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald Producer: Mike Crossey, George Daniel, Matthew Healy Release date: 15 February 2016 While the song is called Somebody Else, believe us when we tell you, it’s simply made for you. 43. Adele - Rolling in the Deep

Writer: Adele Adkins, Paul Epworth Producer: Paul Epworth Release date: 29 November 2010 Adele’s Rolling in the Deep is all the conversation your broken heart needs right now. Go on and listen to the epic track now. 44. Dolly Parton - I Will Always Love You

Writer: Dolly Parton Producer: Bob Ferguson Release date: March 11, 1974 I Will Always Love You is a song written and sung by Dolly Parton. Trust us when we tell you the song never fails to hit the spot. 45. The Beatles - Yesterday

Writer: Lennon–McCartney Producer: George Martin Release date: 6 August 1965 (UK Help! album), 13 September 1965 (US single) Listen to the pure perfection by The Beatles to give you the finest heartbreak tale in mere minutes. 46. Whitney Houston - I Have Nothing

Writer: David Foster, Linda Thompson Producer: David Foster Release date: February 20, 1993 In addition to being one of Houston’s most stunning vocal performances, “I Have Nothing” is the epitome of continuing to fight for something long after it’s already over. 47. Lorde - Supercut

Another breakup song that you would love to listen to on a loop is Lorde’s Supercut. The song is one of the best heartbreak songs ever. Writer: Ella Yelich-O'Connor, Jack Antonoff Producer: Lorde, Antonoff, Joel Little Release date: 2017 48. Robyn - Dancing On My Own

Writer: Robyn, Patrik Berger Producer: Patrik Berger Release date: 20 April 2010 With just the right beats and lyrics that pierce your soul, Dancing On My Own is another masterfully created breakup song that is still a fire track in dance clubs. 49. Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Writer: Robyn, Patrik Berger Producer: Patrik Berger Release date: 20 April 2010 All Too Well’s 10-minute version paints a picture of a crash-and-burn relationship that’s definitely worth a listen. 50. Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Writer: Lewis Capaldi, Samuel Romans, Thomas Barnes, Peter Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn Producer: TMS Release date: 8 November 2018 With Lewis Capald’s gut-wrenchingly painful voice, this is one of the best tracks for anyone with an ill-fated love life. 51. Enrique Iglesias - Somebody's Me

Writer: Enrique Iglesias, John Shanks, Kara DioGuardi Producer: John Shanks Release date: 7 August 2007 The song is a lyrical masterpiece and honestly, there’s just something about Enrique Iglesias’s gloomy vocals that manage to unlock a fresh layer of heartache. If you think about it, the right lyrics, the right music, and the right notes hitting at the right time are what make movies and shows a complete emotional drama-filled roller coaster ride. In fact, there is something about music that not only makes you feel more in the moment but works to enhance your emotions. But, there is something about sad songs that make them even more beautiful. Here’s to hoping you loved the carefully curated list of sad breakup songs specially hand-picked for anyone who’s going through a heartbreak.

ALSO READ: Maroon 5: Top 10 Adam Levine songs that hit hard