‘You Learn How To Pick Yourself Up': LPBW's Amy Roloff On Dwarf Athletic Association Of America’s Importance

After nearly two decades of its run, the finale of the TLC reality show Little People, Big World is here! At a fundraiser held for the Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA) before the season finale, Amy Roloff spoke about the impact it had on the lives of people with dwarfism.

Since 1985 when the DAAA was founded, Roloff has been a part of the association for almost five decades and according to her sports have a lot more life lessons to learn from. “Even if you lose, you learn how to pick yourself up and start over again. This is what DAA meant to me,” she said addressing the crowd at the fundraiser at Roloff Farms.

What Did Amy Roloff Say About The Importance of DAAA?

With help from Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, Matt Roloff, and Caryn Chandler hosted a fundraiser for the DAAA before the finale of Season 25 on April 23.

Explaining the importance of the agency, Roloff said, "DAAA formed because they wanted to give an opportunity for those with dwarfism to have an opportunity to play sports.” She added that it was important for this organization to continue, not only for her current generation but for the future generation as well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Matt Roloff? Everything About Zach Roloff's Dad As He Decides To Leave Farm To Ex-Wife Amy In Little People, Big World Premiere

"I think just having the opportunity to play and be in that environment just for a moment makes a huge difference in individual dwarves' lives," she told the producers.

About the show Little People, Big World

Premiered in 2006, the show chronicles the daily life of the Roloff family– parents Matt and Amy along with their children– Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob. They live on a 36-acre farm in Helvetia, Oregon, a Portland suburb, to the north of Hillsboro

While both parents and Zach have dwarfism, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob are of ordinary height. Zach and Jeremy are identical brothers with Jeremy being taller than his twin, and Zach being somewhat short.

The later seasons show the children getting married, the arrival of Amy’s grandkids, Amy and Matt's divorce and subsequent relationships with other people, and the eventual sale of the farm. It even has a spin-off series, Little People Big World: Wedding Farm, which features Matt and Amy’s wedding business on the farm.

ALSO READ: Who Are Zach Roloff's Children? Find Out As Little People Big World Star Confronts Prospect Of Wife Explaining His Death To Kids