Who Is Matt Roloff? Everything About Zach Roloff's Dad As He Decides To Leave Farm To Ex-Wife Amy In Little People, Big World Premiere

In Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff announces that he will leave the family farm to his ex-wife Amy Roloff, instead of his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, or any of the former couple's four children. Matt and Caryn discuss this decision with Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, who are the sole owners of Roloff Farms. Caryn looks supportive of the decision.

Who is Matt Roloff?

Matthew James Roloff, born October 7, 1961, is an American television personality, author, farmer, business entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. He is best known for his role on TLC's Little People, Big World, where he shares his daily life with his family, including his dwarfism.

Roloff, a well-known actor, has appeared in various movies, including Under the Rainbow and Star Wars' Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. He is close friends with Martin Klebba, who appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean, and is a member of the LA Breakers, a leading little people's athletic club.

Roloff as a computer programmer, worked for Silicon Valley companies like Altos Computer Systems and sold systems software to Fortune 500 companies. He moved to Sequent Computer Systems in Oregon to escape the long work hours and stress. Roloff and Amy relocated to Portland in 1990, while she was pregnant with twins. Roloff co-founded Direct Access Solutions, a company providing accessibility products for little people in the hospitality industry.

Advertisement

Roloff is also a motivational speaker with a membership in the American Program Bureau and the National Speakers Association. His speeches focus on inclusion, overcoming odds, and sales leadership. He has spoken at corporate events for companies like Tyson Foods, Walmart, and United Healthcare, and for associations like the Association of Legal Administrators, Kansas State Council of SHRM, Manitoba Childcare Association, and Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

Roloff has delivered speeches at various universities, including New Mexico State, Adelphi University, Indiana University, Minnesota St. Cloud State University, and Penn State Worthington Scranton, and gave a speech on diversity at Indian Hills Community College in 2011. In addition, Roloff has appeared as a celebrity guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show, The View, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Rachael Ray, The Bonnie Hunt Show, Chelsea Lately, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Roloff has written three books, first Against Tall Odds in 1999 with a ghostwriter. His second book, Little Family, Big Values, was released in 2007, focusing on love, respect, and understanding for families of any size. In 2018, Roloff released a children's book, "Little Lucy, Big Race," dedicated to his grandson, Jackson. The book credits the Roloff Family and Tracy Summer for the ghostwriting.

Matt Roloff decides to leave his farm to his ex-wife Amy

Matt Roloff decides who he's leaving the farm to on the upcoming season premiere of TLC's Little People, Big World. Roloff with his fiancée Caryn Chandler sit down with his ex-wife Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek to tell them about an update he made to his will.

"We're all but decided that when I die we're giving whatever piece of the farm I still have to Amy," Roloff said. "I don't even know how to comment on that," Amy replied.

Amy is still trying to find her words as she reflected on the moment in a confessional interview. "What? It's crazy," she told the camera.

Back in the group setting, Roloff said that he made the decision to give Amy the farm cause it's too complicated. The former couple share four adult children who grew up on the farm.

Caryn made it known that she had absolutely no interest in taking on the responsibility of Roloff's farm once he's gone. "Lets talk about the fact that I'm the one who had the idea that you leave everything you own, aside from Arizona cause that's ours together, to Amy," she said in a confessional while looking at Roloff who agreed, "You did, that was your idea."

Advertisement

While helping Amy understand how she and Matt decided to leave her the farm, Caryn described how Matt and Amy were a family and that they built and worked for the farm together. "I came in later and I don't want it and I don't want to take away from the people who built it, the family, the kids, so that is definite," she said.

Caryn added, "Whether we get married or we don't, the farm is off the table."

After the clip was posted to TLC's Instagram page, viewers were divided over Matt's decision.

"She helped build that farm, she deserves it for sure..." one person wrote while another countered, "What about the cash she already got for her share?"

"She got her half. Matt doesn’t owe her more. He should put it in a trust for kids or grandkids. Amy is remarried," one person commented, while another added, "He’s putting her in the position to then deal with the kids."

"Hey, Amy was caught off guard and she probably wants it in writing to believe it. Matt has made promises before…I understand Amy’s reaction," one fan noted, while another added, "Probably the best thing the man’s done yet!!! She’ll make sure it’s handled correctly."

ALSO READ: Who Is Zach Roloff? Everything To Know About Little People Big World Star As He Recalls Near-Death Experience Before Brain Surgery