Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Reveals What Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan Taught Her; See Here

Annie Potts says she learned a lot of lessons from her younger co-stars Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan. The actress who plays Sheldon’s grandmother in the show Young Sheldon revealed what her equation with her onscreen grandkids is.

Potts shared how being around the younger actors taught her to “be real.” The actress recalled her time on the show as Young Sheldon gears to air its finale.

Annie Potts talks about lessons she learned

Annie Potts plays Sheldon’s grandmother, also known as Meemaw to Young Sheldon fans. In an interview with People, the actress revealed how her younger co-stars ended up being the ones imparting some valuable knowledge to her. The actress plays the on-screen grandmother of Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan on the show.

Potts explained how they taught her to be real. “It's such a delicate thing, because they're kind of free when they say and do things,” the actress says referring to her co-stars. She recalled one of the first days on set when she was working with Raegan who plays Missy on the show. The actress revealed how the child actor put her hand up Annie’s sleeve and started playing with the back of her hand mindlessly. Potts explained how Regan examined her hand by “rubbing” it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

“I just love that she felt safe enough and she just unfettered. It was the sweetest thing,” Potts added. She shared how she told another actor about the incident and they asked her why she did not stop the child actor from doing so. “I went, ‘Stop. That's gold. I would never stop her.’ But yeah, they teach you how to just be real,’” Annie shared her response.

Annie Potts talks about her dynamic with the cast

Annie Potts spoke very fondly of working with her on-screen grandchildren. Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord started the show as 8 and 9 years old respectively. Annie acknowledges that while she spoke about them being “so little” when teh show premiered. “My God, they all turned out so beautiful and so sweet, and we feel like we had a hand in raising them,” she added.

The actress shared how Iain and Reagan would often sit on her lap, play with her fingers, and tell her they loved her while kissing her. Potts added how that hasn’t changed except for the part where they sat on her lap because they are “too big” to fit in her lap. She pointed out that the two still shower her with affection all day long.

Young Sheldon airs on ET on CBS.

ALSO READ: Keleigh Teller Throws Shade At Joe Alwyn After Taylor Swift's TTPD Release; See Here