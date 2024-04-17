'Just Really Grateful': Young Sheldon Cast Opens Up About Filming 'Bittersweet' Series Finale

As Young Sheldon wraps up its seven-season run, the cast finds itself on an emotional rollercoaster.

Exclusive interviews with PEOPLE at PaleyFest 2024 on April 14 shed light on the star cast's sentimental journey as they bid farewell to the beloved CBS comedy. The cast revealed their overwhelmed emotions as the series, after its successful run, meets its end.

For Zoe Perry and the rest of the cast, the end of Young Sheldon marks the end of an era filled with cherished memories. Perry candidly admitted, as retrieved via PEOPLE, “It's been very bittersweet. It's not an easy thing to know that something that's been so wonderful for us is coming to an end."

Despite the sadness, Perry emphasized the gratitude they all share for the opportunity to tell Sheldon's story and connect with the audience in such a profound way.

"But I think I can speak for everyone that we're all just really grateful that we've gotten to tell this story, tell it for as long as we have, get to experience the audience's reactions and how wonderful they've been. I think we're just so appreciative. Truly," she added.

Montana Jordan echoed Perry's sentiments, describing the cast as a tight-knit family. Beyond their on-screen chemistry, the bond they share off-screen has made the journey even more special. Jordan revealed how Raegan Revord constantly texted him off-set “to do stuff.”

Jordan went ahead and shared that he enjoyed his time on the show, emphasizing that the entire cast has become a family in the true sense.

He shared, “But no, I enjoy it, man. I really enjoy it. I got two older sisters in real life, and on the show, I got a little brother and a little sister, so I got the best of both worlds. We've been a family ever since the first day we met — and we're still a family. Just because the show's ending doesn't mean we're not going to continue being a family. That's what kind of bond we got.”

Iain Armitage gives insights into Young Sheldon finale episode

While the cast remained silent about the specifics of the series finale, star Iain Armitage hinted at a satisfying conclusion that will resonate with fans of both Young Sheldon and its parent show, The Big Bang Theory.

Armitage teased, “It very much comes full circle, and I think we are trying to do our best to satisfy both fans of our show and Big Bang, and it's been so much fun to film."

Further, Perry teased that loyal viewers can expect "fun little" nods to previous episodes or Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the finale, adding to the excitement and nostalgia surrounding the show's conclusion.

As filming wraps up, the cast and crew plan to celebrate their journey with a wrap party. Additionally, it is reported that many cast members intend to take home small souvenirs from the set as reminders of their time on Young Sheldon.

For Revord, the tapestry behind Missy Cooper's bed and a collection of miniature spoons caught her eye. Lance Barber, on the other hand, has his sights set on an acrylic photo cube from George and Mary's bedroom.

As fans prepare to bid farewell to Young Sheldon, the series finale is set to air on May 2. Despite the inevitable end, the impact of Young Sheldon's heartwarming storytelling and endearing characters will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of fans for years to come. Young Sheldon airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

