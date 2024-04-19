Keleigh Teller Sheds Throws Shade At Joe Alwyn After Taylor Swift's TTPD Release; See Here

Keleigh Teller threw shade at Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn in her latest Instagram story. Keleigh who is a close friend of Taylor posted her new song So Long, London with a peace emoji that fans are seeing as an obvious diss.

Taylor’s new album Tortured Poets Department features multiple songs that are aimed towards her ex Jow Alwyn. Fans are even speculating about infidelity from Joe’s side because of a song titled Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Here’s why Keleigh’s story is causing a buzz among the Swifties.

Keleigh Teller’s shade towards Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift’s close friend Keleigh Teller took to Instagram to shade the singer’s ex, Joe Alwyn. Keleigh posted a screenshot on her story of her listening to the track So Long, London from Tortured Poets Society. Keleigh who is married to actor Miles Teller also added a peace sign emoji to her story. Fans were quick to notice the apparent shade.

Taylor and Joe lived in his England estate when they were together. This particular track is said to be about Swift's break-up with Joe. The song seems to be a farewell to a long-dead relationship with lyrics saying "the spirit was gone" and the couple would "never come to" what they were again. The song's chorus is more about accepting that the relationship is over and letting go of it, Taylor sings, "So long, London / Had a good run / A moment of warm sun / But I'm not the one."

Taylor threw her share of shade at her ex by liking a post on Instagram that has fans talking. The singer liked a post that rated her exes from best to worst in pyramid format, with Joe placed last.

Did Joe Alwyn cheat on Taylor Swift?

Swift’s new album features multiple tracks that seem to be aimed towards her Joe Alwyn. A song that particularly caught fans' attention that they firmly believe is about Joe. Taylor sings, “And you'll confess why you did it... And I'll say good riddance. Cos it wasn't sexy once it wasn't forbidden.” The lyrics could be a reference to the fact that Taylor and Joe kept their relationship lowkey for years after they started dating in 2016. Previously the singer had spoken about disliking having to “hide” her relationship and opened up about how it made her feel “like a fugitive.”

She continues, “You will slide into inboxes and slip through the bars” which fans are reading into while claiming that this is proof that Joe cheated on Taylor The singer continues singing, “In plain sight, you hid but you are what you did. And I'll forget you, but I'll never forgive the smallest man who ever lived.”

Tortured Poets Society features three songs that are believed to be about actor Je Alwyn. The tracks are named So Long, London, LOML, and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Fans think a few tracks also are about Matty Healy who Taylor dated briefly.

Tracks The Alchemy and So Long High School are said to be about Taylor’s current boyfriend and American Footballer Travis Kelce.

