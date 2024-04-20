Hospital Playlist’s Jo Jung Suk to reunite with co-star Yoo Yeon Seok on his and Yoo Jae Suk’s new variety show

Jo Jung Suk is gearing up to reunite with Yoo Jae Suk and his Hospital Playlist co-star Yoo Yeon Seok on their upcoming SBS variety show titled Whenever There’s a Chance (literal translation). Hospital Playlist depicts the story of five doctors who have remained close friends since their undergraduate days, sharing a passion for music as they navigate their lives while working together at the same hospital.

Jo Jung Suk joins Yoo Jae Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok's new variety show Whenever There’s a Chance

On April 19, an official from SBS disclosed that Jo Jung Suk would be making a guest appearance on Whenever There’s a Chance. This news was further confirmed by Jo Jung Suk’s agency, Jam Entertainment, who stated that the actor had indeed participated in the filming for the show on that day.

Whenever There's a Chance is a variety show where hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok embark on a mission to bring unexpected moments of joy to ordinary people during their fleeting moments of leisure. The show is a collaboration between PD Choi Bo Pil of Running Man and writer Chae Jin Ah of Siren: Survive the Island.

Earlier announcements revealed that Lee Kwang Soo was set to appear as the guest for Episode 1, while IVE’s An Yu Jin will grace Episode 2 as the guest star. Whenever There’s a Chance will premiere on April 23 at 10:20 PM KST, 6:50 PM IST.

More about Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist is a heartfelt celebration of life's ups, downs and everything in between. Centered around the lives of five exceptional surgeons at Yulje Medical Center, these individuals have shared a bond of friendship for over two decades, ever since their days in medical school. Not only are they at the top of their game professionally, but they also share a passion for music as members of a band they formed during their college years.

The drama boasts an outstanding ensemble cast, with Jo Jung Suk portraying Lee Ik Jun, the goofy general surgeon and devoted single father. Yoo Yeon Seok brings to life Ahn Jeong Won, the compassionate pediatrician torn between his medical career and his desire to become a priest. Jung Kyung Ho embodies Kim Jun Wan, the witty and empathetic cardiothoracic surgeon, while Kim Dae Myung portrays Yang Seok Hyung, the reserved and straightforward gynecologist.

Rounding out the group is Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song Hwa, the versatile neurosurgeon and cherished friend. Together, these five friends navigate the challenges of medical emergencies, supporting each other through thick and thin. They are a chosen family, always there for one another through life's trials and triumphs.

