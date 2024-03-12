Joo Ji Hoon seeks truth as former military officer turns bodyguard in Han Hyo Joo’s new thriller drama Blood Free

Joo Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo's upcoming thriller series Blood Free is currently gearing up to hit the screen. With an impressive cast lineup, the series has already sparked a significant sensation. Amidst high anticipation, Kingdom fame Joo Ji Hoon’s intricate character details in Blood Free, have been revealed by the drama’s network Disney+.

Joo Ji Hoon transforms into Han Hyo Joo’s bodyguard in upcoming thriller series Blood Free

On February 19, the network shared a snippet from their scheduled dramas, where a glimpse of Joo Ji Hoon in Blood Free was captured briefly.

The recent revelation unravels the Jirisan actor taking on the role of Woo Chae Won, a retired military officer with excellent tenacity, intelligence, and martial arts knowledge. He sets on a journey to pursue the culprit behind the shocking presidential terror attack in the past. In a turn of events, he takes up the bodyguard job of Yoon Ja Yoo, the CEO of a biotechnology company, which might just play a key role in his plan.

Expectation runs high to witness yet another stellar performance from Joon Ji Hoon.

More about Blood Free - Plot, cast, crew, release date, and more

Blood Free unfolds a suspenseful saga revolving around the new era of artificially cultured meat. Yoon Ja Yoo, the CEO of BF, a biotech company for lab-based meat, ends up meeting the retired military offer Woo Chae Won, who then offers to be her bodyguard. In a turn of events, the duo gets embroiled in a thrilling tale shrouded by blood, death, and mystery.

Alongside Joo Ji Hoon, Happiness (2021) actress m, once again makes her comeback to thriller dramas with the role of Yoon Ja Yoo in this bloody tale.

In addition, A Killer Paradox (2024) actor Lee He Joon transforms into Prime minster Sun Woo Jae, who relentlessly tries to take over the renowned biotech company BF. Sweet Home (2022) actor Kim Sang Go portrays Kim Shin Goo, a biotechnologist who develops potent technology for lab-produced meat.

Moreover, Lee Moo Saeng of Maestra: Strings of Truth (2023) joins hands with Yoon Ja Yoo as On San, the head of BF’s research department.

As reported, Forest of The Secrets’ screenwriter has penned the script for Blood Free, which has been directed by Park Cheol Han, who is known for the sci-fi drama Grid (2022).

Blood Free is scheduled to premiere on April 10 through the Disney+ network.

More about Joo Ji Hoon

Joo Ji Hoon is a prominent Korean actor who is best known for his striking performance as the crown prince in the zombie series Kingdom (2019-2020). His other notable works include Jirisan (2021), Princess Hours (2006), Along with The Gods anthology, Gentleman (2022), and more.

