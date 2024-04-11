Happy Birthday Yoo Yeon Seok: Caring doctor in Hospital Playlist vs tragic rebel in Mr Sunshine; comparing actor's personas

Yoo Yeon Seok is a well-known actor known for his hits like Hospital Playlist, Architecture 101, Doctor Romantic and more. The actor cuts the cake on April 11 and turns 40 this year. Over the years the actor has displayed his skills and talent in various films and dramas and has always appeared in a new avatar. From a ruthless celeb in Mr Sunshine to a caring and warm-hearted doctor in Hospital Playsit; he has played it all. Here is a comparison of his characters from Hospital Playlist and Mr Sunshine.

Yoo Yeon Seok as Ahn Jungwon in Hospital Playlist

The Hospital Playlist series is a fun comedy which surrounds a group of doctors who have been friends together since medical college and end up working together. The first season of the series was released in 2020 and featured Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles. The second season premiered in 2021. The spin-off Resident Playbook is scheduled to air in 2024. Hospital Playlist tells the story of five doctors who have been friends since university and formed a band together. The drama explores their friendship and everyday life.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays the role of Ahn Jungwon who is the son of the chairman of one of the biggest hospitals in South Korea. After his father passes away, he becomes in charge of the hospital as all his elder brothers became priests, monks and nuns. Interestingly, Jungwon never told his best friends that he is the son of such an important personality. They only get to know the truth after his father's death. Jungwon convinces his friends to join his father's hospital.

As a doctor, he is caring and kindhearted. Not only does he make the patients his priority, but he is sensitive and sympathetic towards their families and loved ones also. In one of the scenes, he very cutely gets drunk and updates his elder brother about the progress of a patient's health and bowl system. Since he is a paediatrician, he is compassionate.

Jungwon is a good friend and expresses his love and concern for them openly. On the other hand, as a lover, he comes off as shy to the point that he seems rude. But things smoothen out eventually. His character is a bright and reliable guy who fits right into the friend group.

Yoo Yeon Seok as Gu Dong Mae in Mr Sunshine

Mr Sunshine is set in the 1870s when Korea was under colonial rule. The drama tells the story of a young boy who goes to America to survive and returns to Korea as a U.S. marine officer. He falls in love with a woman who fights to free Korea from the colonial powers. It stars Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Suk, Byun Yo Han and Kim Min Jung. It tells the story of a young Koran boy who travels to the USA and joins their army. He returns to his homeland as a US marine officer and falls in love with the daughter of an aristocrat who is secretly a rebel.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Goo Dong Mae who loses his parents when he was quite young. He was a son of a butcher and after his parent's death, he flees to Japan in search of a new life. Here he starts fresh and becomes the leader of the Black Dragon Society who are a part of the Japanese Yakuza. He returns to Korea with a cause. Goo Dong Mae believes that because of Korea's hierarchy system, he lost his parents. Hence he wants the Japanese to take over the South Korean society and establish their rule.

At first glance, Goo Dong Mae seems like a cold and ruthless rebel who believes in war and blood. He is a composed person who is aware of the socio-politics which surrounded the country. He may be someone who is brash and violent but when he comes across Ae Shin, his sensitivity and caring nature comes to the forefront. He slowly falls for the woman who is a rebel herself and is fighting to send always all the foreign military groups which had taken over Korea. Yoo Yeon Seok plays the tragic second lead whose love story never comes full circle.

More about Yoo Yeon Seok

Yoo Yeon Seok made his debut in 2003 with the critically acclaimed film OldBoy. His first appearance in a drama was in 2008 with General Hospital Season 2. The actor has showcased his versatility as he has appeared in various roles throughout his career. He has acted in hits like Architecture 101, Hospital Playlist, Mr Sunshine, Reply 1994, Narco-Saints and more. His latest projects were the 2023 dramas A Bloody Lucky Day, Doctor Romantic Season 3 and the film My Heart Puppy.

