'How dare you': BLACKPINK's Rosé reveals SHOCKING texts she sends songwriter friends to Jimmy Fallon

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her much-anticipated debut with the full studio album Rosie on December 6, 2024. Soon after its release, the artist received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow idols. She recently went as a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed her quirky songwriting style.

On December 11, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé guest starred at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her recent solo album release, rosie. During her conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Rosé was asked about her songwriting process and how she comes up with her lyrics. The K-pop idol explained that she begins by thinking of a story, which serves as the foundation for her creative process.

Additionally, whenever a word or phrase pops into her mind, she immediately sends it to her friends to document it. However, her spontaneous texts sometimes catch her friends off guard, with messages like “How dare you?” leaving them confused. Her quirky songwriting habits drew plenty of laughs from the audience, showcasing her unique creative charm.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track toxic till the end featuring Evan Mock. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Previously, Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars on the track APT., which became extremely popular soon after its release. Moreover, they also performed at the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22, 2024. The song grabbed the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100, and Rosé became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. She made another achievement with the song by taking the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so.

Rosé shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy Park. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, which is home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

