Move to Heaven's Tang Jun Sang CONFIRMED to join BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min in zombie drama Newtopia

Tang Jun Sang has confirmed his appearance in the upcoming zombie drama Newtopia. He will be playing the role of BLACKPINK's Jisoo ally amid the chaos. A recently released still captured him in an intense conversation with the actress and her group as they search for Park Jung Min.

In Newtopia, Tan Jung Sang will take on the role of Sam Soo. He is a student retaking the college entrance exam for the third time. When a hoard of zombies attacks the defense unit building, he joins Young Joo's group as a reliable ally who helps them look for Jae Yun.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to his performance in Newtopia, especially anticipation runs high to witness his partnership with Jisoo, who will be taking on the role of Young Joo.

Despite being a 21-year-old, he boasts many years of experience as a stage and screen actor. Just at the age of 7, he kickstarted his theatre journey with Billy Elliot and garnered significant recognition for his talent. In 2014, he kickstarted his television journey with a role in Pluto Secret Society. However, he only landed his breakthrough in 2021, after bagging the lead role in Raclet Boys.

One also might recognize him from Crash Landing on You. He played the role of one of the North Korean soldiers working under Hyun Bin's supervision. Apart from these, Tang Jung Sang also starred in Move to Heaven and films like Wonderland, Dog Days, In Our Prime, and more.

Meanwhile, Newtopia is set to premiere on Fenray 7, 2025, on Coupang Play. The zombie drama will revolve around Jae Yun (played by Park Jung Min), who is seeking opportunities with the defense unit after completing his mandatory military service at the age of 26. While feeling anxious about his future, he decides to break up with his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Jisoo is set to play the role of Young Joo, Jae Yun's girlfriend, who is startled to receive the breakup proposal. As she goes to see him at the defense unit, they get attacked by hoards of zombies before having an opportunity to talk about their relationship.

ALSO READ: The Penthouse star Uhm Ki Joon confirms December 22 marriage with non-celebrity fiancée