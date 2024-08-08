How did Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon first meet? New couple's dating report has fans digging The Seasons clip

Han Ji Min and Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon’s video of their first meeting each other has resurfaced as the couple has announced their relationship news. The news is being taken positively by the fans and they are sending good wishes to both artists on their new chapters of life.

On August 8, 2024, Han Ji Min and Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon’s dating news emerged, which took the entire Korean entertainment community by surprise. However, soon after, both artists' agencies confirmed that they were indeed in a romantic relationship. Moreover, the companies also revealed that they both started to develop feelings for each other following their first meeting on the Korean variety show The Seasons.

Fans took no time to dig out the video where they both reportedly met for the first time in August 2023. Han Ji Min made a special appearance in the show, The Seasons, which Choi Jung Hoon was hosting. She sang duets with him of Jannabi’s song and also Our Blues OST by 10 CM. The comments section of the video is flooded with positivity and blessings from the well-wishers.

Han Ji Min is an established South Korean actress who is extremely popular for her various roles in K-dramas. Receiving a breakthrough with the revenge series Resurrection, she went on to star in major shows such as Capital Scandal, Yi San, Cain and Abel, Padam Padam, Rooftop Prince, Familiar Wife, The Light in Your Eyes, and more. Our Blues and Behind Your Touch are two of her recent K-dramas.

Choi Jung Hoon is the frontman and the main songwriter for the indie rock band Jannabi alongside guitarist Kim Do Hyung. The group debuted under Peponi Music in 2014, the group started their journey through busking and club live performances. Some of their notable accolades include the Melon Music Award, a Seoul Music Award, a The Fact Music Award, and two MAMA Awards.

