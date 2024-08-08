Who is Choi Jung Hoon? Singer dating Han Ji Min and indie rock band Jannabi's frontman

On August 8th actress Han Ji Min, known for her impressive acting skills, and Jannabi's lead vocalist Choi Jung Hoon are officially a couple. Last August, Han Ji Min guest-hosted KBS2's music show, The Seasons - Choi Jung Hoon's Night Garden, where she shared the stage with Choi Jung Hoon. Choi Jung Hoon is the talented vocalist of the popular band Jannabi. Let’s learn more about him!

Who is Han Ji Min’s boyfriend Choi Jung Hoon?

Choi Jung Hoon was born on March 10, 1992, in Bundang, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. From a young age, he showed a strong interest and talent in music. As early as fifth grade, he enjoyed writing essays and lyrics. Influenced by his mother, he grew up listening to and performing songs by artists like Sanulrim, Elton John, and The Beatles, setting him apart from his peers.

While he initially aspired to be a professional football player, a pivotal moment came when Elton John’s concert in South Korea and a poster proclaiming him as "the best singer-songwriter in the world" made a lasting impact on Jung Hoon. After his mother explained what being a singer-songwriter meant, Jung Hoon was inspired to pursue music, believing it to be "the coolest job" he could imagine.

During his middle and high school years, Jung Hoon met his future Jannabi bandmates Jang Kyung Joon and Kim Do Hyung, and the trio frequently performed at Bundang Central Park. He was also the president of the student council and ranked 8th in his class. After graduating, he enrolled at Kyung Hee University to study business administration but chose to take a year off to focus on music.

Jung Hoon trained at FNC Entertainment and was close to debuting with the band N.Flying. However, he decided to leave the agency, feeling that his creative vision and musical style did not align with the group’s direction.

In 2012, Jannabi was formed under Peponi Music, an independent label founded and led by Choi Jung Hoon's older brother, Choi Jung Joon. The band began from humble beginnings, performing in clubs and busking on the streets of Hongdae and Insa-dong.

In August 2013, Jannabi auditioned for the fifth season of the survival show Superstar K to gain more exposure. Although Kim Do Hyung and Yoo Young Hyun were eliminated, Choi Jung Hoon continued as part of the newly formed vocalist group Plan B. Plan B reached the Top 7 Qualifying Round but was eventually eliminated. On April 28, 2014, Choi Jung Hoon officially debuted with Jannabi, releasing their single Rocket.

On August 4, 2016, Jannabi released their first studio album, Monkey Hotel. About a year after the band's debut, Choi Jung Hoon began writing lyrics for the songs alongside Kim Do Hyung and Yoo Young Hyun. Over the following years, he took on the role of the band's primary lyricist and producer, playing a key part in crafting their music. Choi Jung Hoon is deeply involved in all aspects of Jannabi's creative process, including pre-production work for albums, merchandise, and live shows.

In 2019, as Jannabi gained widespread recognition, Choi Jung Hoon made several notable television appearances. He featured on KBS' In Sync, where vocalists search for the perfect duet partner. He also appeared on the social commentary talk show Hello Counselor and MBC's I Live Alone, where he drew significant attention by sharing insights into his daily life.

In February 2023, Choi Jung Hoon was officially inducted into the Korea Music Copyright Association. The following month, he appeared on SBS' variety show No Math School Trip, directed by Choi Bo Pil, alongside EXO’s D.O, Zico, Crush, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Yong Jin. From May to August 2023, Jung Hoon hosted the second season of KBS' late-night music talk show The Seasons: Choi Jung-hoon’s Night Park where Han Ji Min appeared as special MC. For his work on the show, he was honored with the Excellence Award in the Show and Variety category at the 2023 KBS Entertainment Awards.

Choi Jung Hoon’s musical style

Choi Jung Hoon is celebrated as one of the "sentimental craftsmen" of his generation. He is a versatile musician who takes an active role in writing, composing, arranging, and producing Jannabi's music, including their memorable radio jingles. In addition to his musical contributions, he is involved in planning, directing, and designing costumes for the band's performances and albums. Although he plays various instruments, Jung Hoon primarily uses the acoustic guitar and piano in his work.

Choi Jung Hoon cites artists like Elton John, Sanulrim, and The Beatles as major influences on his music. His exploration of various genres—including folk, ballad, progressive rock, and chamber pop—is characterized by the intricate use of string orchestras and choirs. He also finds inspiration in literature, particularly poetry, which influences his musical style. For example, Jannabi's song I Know Where the Rainbow Has Fallen features lyrics inspired by Jeong Ji Yong's poem News of May, including the phrase "lonely island romantic."

