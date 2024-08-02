How does Jin wind down after long day in Jeju? BTS member's luxury stay, night time routine and more previewed in RUN JIN teaser

BTS’ Jin is all set to appear in his solo variety show titled RUN JIN, which is a Run BTS spin-off. A new teaser for the upcoming series has been released which showcases the artist winding down for the night and relaxing in a luxurious stay at Jeju Island after a long day.

On August 2, 2024, a new teaser video for the upcoming variety show RUN BTS was released, which is BTS’ Jin solo variety show. The snippet is from the fourth episode of the show, providing a glimpse of how the artist spends his day. Assuming that it is from the end of the episode, he can be seen approaching a property after a tiring day. He is surprised to see the luxurious stay at Jeju and quickly notices the pool.

Jin enters the premises and appreciates the house’s interior. Moreover, he gets excited about how huge the bed is in the master bedroom and decides to relax. The artist quickly changes into his night pajamas, puts on a sheet mask, and takes his electronic device to play his favorite games. He quickly doses off while playing and the video ends on that note.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Moreover, the artist is also in talks to release his first solo album, which is currently in the works. The rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.

