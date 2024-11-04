Hwang Dong Hyuk reveals Squid Game season 3 currently in post-production; says it will be made available soon

Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. The show's director, Hwang Dong Hyuk, has shared some great news regarding the possibility of a third season, revealing that it is already in progress.

On October 31, 2024, Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk, along with actors Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon, attended the Lucca Comics & Games Festival in Italy to promote the much-anticipated upcoming season. While discussing the show, he was asked if fans could expect a third season, and the creator revealed that it is already in post-production. The audience will have the opportunity to watch it soon.

Moreover, Lee Jung Jae described his character, Seong Gi Hun, as displaying a markedly different personality in the new season — now driven by revenge and a strong resolve to stop the game’s creators. Wi Ha Joon also shared his excitement about reprising his role as Jun Ho, expressing that it was an honor to return and reconnect with fans.

Watch Squid Game Season 2 teaser

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

