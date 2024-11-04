My Sweet Mobster’s Kim Hyun Jin set to join Roh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min for Bunny and Her Boys; Report

Bunny and Her Boys, which is the working title of an upcoming K-drama starring Roh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min brings more surprise. It has been reported that actor Kim Hyun Jin will also be joining the cast list. The romantic comedy follows the story of a heartbroken woman and her journey of healing.

On November 4, 2024, the South Korean news publication NewSen reported that Kim Hyun Jin will be joining the stellar cast list. The actor will be playing the role of Jo Ah Rang dubbed the ‘idol of the art world.’ He is a charming and good-looking sculpture that captures everyone’s attention. Previously, he played the role of Joo Il Young in the recent 2024 K-drama My Sweet Mobster alongside Uhm Tae Goo.

The actor also portrayed Jin Seon Ho in the drama Cheer Up, where his candid comments and steadfast affection for Do Hae Yi generated excitement and made a lasting impression. It is expected that with his role in Bunny and Her Boys, he will be solidifying his stance in the industry.

The plot follows Ban Hui Jin, known as Bunny, a top sculpture student at Yein University. Initially focused on personality over looks, her first relationship with a kind-hearted but unattractive man ended poorly, leaving her embarrassed and branded a fool for love. Now, she admits to liking good-looking men but struggles with low self-esteem.

Her troubles escalate as charming suitors like Hwang Jae Yul, a respected visual design student aspiring to be an art director, and Cha Ji Won, a handsome and intelligent chaebol grandson, enter her life, complicating her romantic journey.

Roh Jeong Eui will be playing the role of the lead character Ban Hee Jin and Lee Cahe Min will be portraying Hwang Jae Yeol. Moreover, Jo Joon Young stars as Cha Ji Won who one of the top students to have it all. The show is expected to be released sometime around 2025.

