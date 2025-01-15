Hwang Jung Eum's agency shares woman falsely accused of being ex-husband Lee Young Don’s mistress withdraws lawsuit

Hwang Jung Eum’s agency has recently shared an update regarding a lawsuit she was involved in. Previously, the actress accused a woman of being her ex-husband’s mistress but it turned out to be false. She faced much scrutiny for the incident and was slapped with a lawsuit for her baseless allegations.

On January 15, 2024, Hwang Jung Eum’s agency, Y1 Entertainment, issued an official statement revealing the status of the actress’ ongoing lawsuit and revealed that it has been dropped. The agency stated, “Ms. A has withdrawn her lawsuit against Hwang Jung Eum. The misunderstanding has been resolved.”

Previously, in April 2024, Hwang Jung Eum took to Instagram to publicly accuse a non-celebrity woman of being the mistress of her ex-husband, Lee Young Don. Although the posts were swiftly deleted, they had already circulated widely on social media. It was later confirmed that the woman had no ties to Hwang Jung Eum’s ex-husband.

Following the incident, Hwang Jung Eum issued an apology, acknowledging that she had mistakenly identified an unrelated individual as the person involved in an affair with her husband. She admitted to sharing the individual’s posts on her account and using language that could be considered insulting.

Despite efforts by Hwang Jung Eum’s representatives to reach a settlement with the woman, the negotiations were unsuccessful, leading to the filing of a criminal complaint. Seven months after the lawsuit became public, the matter has now been resolved with the withdrawal of the complaint.

Hwang Jung Eum is an established actress in the South Korean entertainment field who has appeared in multiple popular projects. Gaining recognition with the K-drama Through the Roof in 2009, the artist went on to appear in multiple series such as Full House Take 2, Secret Love, Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, The Undateables, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and The Escape of the Seven, among others.