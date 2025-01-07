I miss...’: Crypto Man director gets emotional remembering late Song Jae Rim during film’s preview
Crypto Man director has shared words of affection for late ator Song Jae Rim during the movie’s recent preview. Read on to find out more.
Crypto Man is an upcoming South Korean movie that has gained significant popularity due to being late Song Jae Rim’s last film. Ahead of the movie’s release, a special preview was held for the press where the cast and crew answered several questions. The director was asked about Song Jae Rim which ended up making her shed a few tears.
On January 7, 2024, during Crypto Man’s press preview, director Hyun Hae Ri was asked about Song Jae Rim’s participation in the movie. Initially, she overcame with emotions and shared that she believed the character needed to have an unreadable face. After holding auditions, she cast Song Jae Rim, and he turned out to be incredibly knowledgeable about cryptocurrency. She still vividly remembered their first delightful conversation. The moment she saw him, she thought to herself, “He’s Yang Do Hyun.”
The director also mentioned that throughout the filmmaking process, they had many conversations, and he provided a lot of ideas. Initially, people misunderstood him because of the impression he gave, but she noted that he was a warm-hearted and funny person. She expressed that she misses him deeply and finds it truly heartbreaking. She also reflected that it would have been wonderful if he could have been there with them today.
The crime drama Crypto Man delves into the real-life events surrounding a catastrophic cryptocurrency crash that obliterated 50 trillion KRW on a global scale. Inspired by the infamous MOMMY scandal once among the top five cryptocurrencies by market value, the film explores the fallout of its dramatic collapse. In 2022, MOMMY’s worth plunged to under 1 KRW per coin, leaving approximately 280,000 victims in South Korea in its wake.4
The movie is set to be released on January 15, 2025.
