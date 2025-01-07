Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In become EXO’s Baekhyun’s neighbors after leasing luxurious residence in Hannam-dong
Lee Seung Gi and Lee da In have recently moved into a unit of a luxurious villa in the renowned neighborhood Hannam-dong.
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In, K-town’s most adorable couple, have recently moved into a high-end unit from a luxurious villa in the sophisticated neighborhood of Hannam-dong. Some of the most prominent names in the industry choose to reside in the area for its exclusivity and notable features. Moreover, they have become EXO’s Baekhyun’s newest neighbors.
On January 7, 2024, the South Korean news outlet E-Daily reported that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In had upgraded their living arrangements to a luxury villa located in the exclusive neighborhood of Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The report also revealed that Lee Seung Gi signed a lease for a high-end unit at Lanubo Hannam in August 2023.
The leased unit, located on the second floor and spanning 2,750 square feet, required a deposit of 10.5 billion KRW, making it the most expensive rental transaction recorded in the real estate market for both 2023 and 2024. The lease is set to expire in August 2026, indicating a long-term stay in this prestigious residence.
Lee Seung Gi, who tied the knot with actress Lee Da In in April 2023, initially set up their newlywed home in his Samseong-dong apartment. However, the news of this significant lease suggests the couple has now relocated to the Hannam-dong villa.
Additionally, EXO's Baekhyun moved into Lanubo Hannam in June 2023, making headlines at the time. Apart from becoming neighbors, Baekhyun and Lee Seung Gi are also labelmates, as Baekhyun’s agency, INB100, operates under ONE HUNDRED, while Lee Seung Gi’s agency, BPM Entertainment, is a subsidiary of the same parent company. They both starred in the agency-wide holiday music video titled The Last Christmas.
ALSO READ: ‘I’m romantic’: Lee Min Ho reveals his dating style and ideal type of girlfriend; expresses envy over Gong Hyo Jin’s marriage