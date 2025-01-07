Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In become EXO’s Baekhyun’s neighbors after leasing luxurious residence in Hannam-dong

Explore All Fashion Categories

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh prove they're the ultimate cool parents with their stylish airport looks

Kiara Advani and Tamannaah Bhatia in denim dresses; could this be a sign of an emerging trend?

Kajol brings fresh charm to her look in floral saree styled with flowers; proves she doesn’t need anything fancy to standout

Kareena Kapoor gets the winter travel memo down to a tee in denim jacket, black skinny pants, and a whole lot of cool

Mahira Khan turns into beauty goddess in Manish Malhotra’s golden lehenga, styled with traditional jewelry

Hania Aamir is setting the perfect bridesmaid goals in breathtaking Rs. 3,95,000 lavender saree by Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor welcomes 2025 with some metallic magic, rocking a Ralph Lauren dress worth Rs 3,91,520

Kiara Advani creates a flawless day-to-night look, styling her denim dress with statement accessories

Khushi Kapoor in 3D floral dress is exhibiting full Barbie energy and for us it’s pink perfection at its finest