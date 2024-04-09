ILLIT’s Magnetic debuts simultaneously on Billboard's Global 200, Excl. US charts by securing spots in top 10

ILLIT is the newest K-pop girl group in the music arena on the fast track to making a name for themselves in the world. The rookie girl group debuted this year in March and has already created a wave of buzz surrounding them. Their debut lead single from their EP SUPER REAL ME surprising everyone has debuted on Billboard Global 200 charts.

Magnetic by newbie girl group ILLIT debuts on Billboard Global 200 and Excl. US charts

ILLIT is a rookie girl group that debuted with their debut mini-album SUPER REAL ME on March 25, 2024. The mini album featured four tracks with Magnetic being the lead single. In the latest news, Magnetic by ILLIT has become the rookie girl group’s first entry on the Billboard Global 200 and Excluding USA charts.

Magnetic by ILLIT has debuted simultaneously on the Billboard Global 200 and Excluding USA charts securing a spot in the top 10 and top 5 in the latter. ILLIT has officially entered the race by debuting at number 8 with Magnetic on Billboard Global 200. Currently, Magnetic is the only K-pop song in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, making it more of a big win for the newbie girl group.

On Billboard Global 200 Excluding the USA chart, ILLIT astonished everyone by topping at number 2. The song has achieved a big goal for ILLIT, ensuring their entry onto BIllboard that too with their debut lead track. This achievement is huge given the five-member girl group has just debuted and is relatively new to the K-pop industry. Securing top spots on Billboard Global 200 and Excl US charts, ILLIT has proven its musical prowess. They have set the future tone for their music and flair in the field. It will be interesting to see what ILLIT achieves in the future.

More about ILLIT

ILLIT is a five-member girl group formed by BELIFT LAB (a subsidiary of HYBE). ILLIT is the third girl group launched by HYBE following LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans. Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha together form ILLIT.

They debuted with SUPER REAL ME, a mini album with four tracks in March of 2024. They have also become one of the girl groups to ever debut at number 1 on the Melon Chart.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S peaks in top 5 simultaneously on Billboard Global 200 and Excl USA charts; see ranking