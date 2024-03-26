BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S peaks in top 5 simultaneously on Billboard Global 200 and Excl USA charts; see ranking

V of BTS dropped his latest single FRI(END)S. It has been creating history since its release and today the track has made its debut on the Billboard Global 200 charts. FRI(END)S has been amassing streams and positions on charts, and fans have showered immense love for the song from the Winter Bear singer. The song within 24 hours had reached 7 million views on YouTube and performed exceedingly well on streaming sites. Adding to its records, V’s single now has new peak positions.

BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S in the top 5 simultaneously on Billboard Global 200 and Excl USA charts

V of BTS unveiled the music video of his highly anticipated single FRI(END)S on March 15 while simultaneously releasing the single on streaming sites. The record-breaking K-pop star created history yet again with his newest single which performed overwhelmingly on Spotify, iTunes, and more.

V’s FRI(END)S on Spotify has crossed 40 million streams, the single now stands amassing a whooping 40,593,746 streams just within ten days of its release. V’s proved he was a global star by topping at number 1 on the iTunes chart soon after its release.

FRI(END)S today has achieved another feat as the song simultaneously peaked in the top 5 on Billboard Global 200 and Excl USA charts. V’s FRI(END)S peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Global 200 chart dated March 30, 2024, being the only K-pop song in the top 10 of the chart at present.

Securing another top spot at the Billboard Global 200 Excl USA FRI(END)S peaked at number 3. The BTS member has before topped the chart with his singles Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, and more. V has yet again proven that he is a global star whose influence is unparalleled with his single FRI(END)S.

More about BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S

FRI(END)S by V aka Kim Taehyung was released on March 15. The comeback single by the BTS member was accompanied by a perplexing music video where V was stuck in a time loop. The soul and R&B track sings of ending the friends phase and entering a closer relationship with someone.

