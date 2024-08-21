In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal PD Cho Sung Hyun gets accused of airing uncensored clips without consent

PD Cho Sung Hyun who directed the docuseries In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, has been accused of broadcasting uncensored footage of JMS members without their permission. The PD claims there has been a collusion between the police and the religious group, leading to him wrongfully being accused.

On August 21, Korean media outlet Hankook Ilbo reported that Cho Sung Hyun had been sent to prosecution on charges of violating the Special Act on Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

According to the report, the PD is being accused of airing explicit footage of female JMS followers cheering for their leader Jung Myung Seok while lying in a bathtub. Cho Sung Hyun claimed that he didn’t censor the footage as JMS didn’t admit the alleged truth behind it and dismissed the clips as fabricated.

As per the report, he further stated that the religious group accused Dankook University professor Kim Do Hyung of bringing in a prostitute to film the video. The PD further revealed that JMS claimed that the professor who has been active in anti-JMS activities and also took part in the Netflix docuseries wanted to slander the group.

He continued that although the women’s faces were blurred out and their voices were altered, he still included the footage in In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, “I thought it was right to release it in order to show the sexual exploitation situation and to create a fact that JMS cannot deny”.

Cho Sung Hyun further emphasized the documentary being reviewed by the Korea Media Rating Board before it was released. According to the report, he stated that the court reviewed the application for an injunction to ban the screening and acknowledged its public interest.

Reportedly, he expressed his anger about the police’s claims that the footage was produced for commercial purposes, “If I had that in mind, I would have produced something else".

As mentioned in the report, he further claimed to have discovered certain circumstances where the police were protecting JMS, indicating a collision theory between both parties.

Hankook Ilbo further mentioned that PD Cho Sung Hyun is angered with law enforcement equating him to Cho Joo Bin, the main culprit in the infamous Nth Room Case. He also hoped for a better judgment by the prosecution than the police investigation, according to the report.

