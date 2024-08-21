Wedding Impossible’s Jeon Jong Seo to host first episode of SNL Korea season 6 on August 31; Report

Jeon Jong Seo is all set to return to K-drama land with her upcoming work Queen Woo. Following the highly-anticipated premiere, the actress will appear on SNL Korea Season 6. As per reports, she will kickstart the upcoming season as its first host. The pilot episode is now slated to air on August 31.

On August 21, Korean media outlet ET News reported that Jeon Jong Seo has been confirmed as the first host of SNL Korea Season 6. The Coupang Play comedy show will air its first episode on August 31 at 8 PM KST, featuring the Wedding Impossible actress as its host.

The actress is known for her unique presence and for portraying intricate characters in movies and K-dramas. Her appearance on SNL Korea Season 6 promises a great experience for the viewers. According to the report, the Coupang Play team chose her as the first host because her strong personality best fits the concept of the comedy show.

Regarding her appearance, the actress said that she is honored to be invited to host the pilot episode of SNL Korea Season 6. She promises to show a different side of her that has rarely been witnessed before. At the same time, she vowed to give it her all, more than any other hosts have so far.

Meanwhile, Jeon Jong Seo is returning to the small screen with her upcoming historical drama Queen Woo. In this work, she will personify the titular character, delivering yet another compelling performance.

Alongside her, the drama will also star other popular talents including Ji Chang Wook, Lee Soo Hyuk, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Mu Yeol, and more. Queen Woo is now slated to premiere on August 29 on TVING.

Jeon Jong Seo is a talented Korean actress who has appeared in many acclaimed works. Having made her acting debut in the 2018 film Burning by celebrated director Lee Chang Dong, the actress soon rose to fame with her powerful on-screen presence.

She is best known for The Call (2020), Nothing Serious (2021), Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area (2022), Ballerina (2023), and Wedding Impossible (2024) among other popular works.

