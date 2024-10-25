Indian fan presents B.I with special menu to try during India visit in December for K-Town Festival: Watch

B.I is all set to visit India for the first time for the K-Town Festival concert. Fans can’t keep calm as the day approaches closer. Amid the high anticipation, an Indian fan had the opportunity to attend his 2024 HYBE UP world tour in Finland. She used the moment to recommend some good Indian food to the K-pop soloist.

On October 23, a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video that instantly went viral among the fans. In the caption, the user mentioned that they had an opportunity to meet B.I at the fInland concert for his 2024 HYPE UP World tour.

The video showed him interacting with fans from the sage. When the mic was passed on to the person behind this fan account, who turned out to be his Indian fan, she asked the K-pop idol if he was excited about trying any particular dishes.

To which, B.I asked her back to recommend him something. The Indian fan then completely surprised him, while alos making him laugh by revealing that she had prepared a curated menu for his to try when he visit India in December.

B.I looked very happy and smilingy said “I’m looking forward to it,” and so are his fans here, who can’t wait for the day to come.

Watch the adorable interaction below:

Meanwhile, B.I is all set for first-ever India concert on December 14 for K-Town Festival in Mumbai. Apart from him, EXO’s Xiumin, Chen, and GOT7 member BamBam are also ste to mad either India debut on the same day.

Kim Hanbin, better known by his tage name B.I is a popular K-pop soloist who started his entertainment career as a member of iKON. In Septmeber, 2015, he debuted as the leader of this boy band which was formed by YG Entertainment. He also played a significant role in the songwriting and production of the group’s albums.

In 2019, he faced a major setback due to drug usage allegations against him. Amid the controversy, he permanently parted ways with iKON and terminated his contract with the agency. Later, in 2021, through his self-founded label, he made his comeback to K-pop as a soloist.

