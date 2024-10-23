YouTuber Sojang prosecuted for 4-year prison sentence and 21 million KRW fine in IVE's Jang Wonyoung, EXO's Suho defamation case

YouTuber Sojang has been causing havoc in K-pop idols’ lives by constantly spreading false information about them. However, she has finally been sued by multiple celebrities for her damaging actions and is currently facing defamation lawsuits. Prosecutors are pushing for a 4-year prison sentence for the YouTuber along with a hefty fine of 21 million KRW.

On October 23, 2024, the Incheon District Court's Criminal Division 11 held the sentencing hearing for YouTuber Sojang or Park, who was indicted for defamation and slander under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection. However, the plaintiff asked for a four-year prison sentence for Ms. Park, along with a fine of 21 million KRW. They emphasized that she insulted the victims multiple times and actively posted false videos, which caused defamation.

Moreover, the prosecution also emphasized the impact of Ms. Park’s actions on the management activities of the victims' agencies and highlighted that she operated a paid membership service while continuously targeting the victims' appearances and personal lives.

Previously, Ms. Park’s YouTube channel, which she operated under the alias 'Sojang,’ had produced and disseminated content containing false information about several celebrities, including EXO's Suho, aespa's Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, BTS' V, and others, resulting in financial gains. It has been reported that she has earned around 250 million KRW in profit.

Advertisement

The YouTuber is facing a defamation lawsuit from Jang Wonyoung and Starship Entertainment for damages. Recently, EXO’s Suho and all four members of aespa also filed a defamation case against her along with SM Entertainment. Previously, she has been tried for defamation against Kang Daniel and received a sentence of 10 million won in the first trial last month.

Park’s lawyer acknowledged the charges but noted that the actions were not solely for profit and indicated that she is currently engaging in volunteer work and receiving mental health treatment. The lawyer expressed a desire to reach a settlement with the victims, indicating ongoing attempts at mediation.

The court is set to announce its decision on December 18, marking a pivotal moment in this high-profile defamation case.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is BTS’ Jin hosting MAMA Awards 2024? Here’s what we know so far