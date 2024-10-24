When TXT’s Soobin revealed he came out of shower undressed to take selfie but Beomgyu walked in on him

TOMORROW X TOGETHER leader Soobin had once gone the extra mile to click a selfie for MOA’s (group’s fandom name) birthday. But was it worth it? Beomgyu can tell us better, and he did, though the TXT leader himself revealed the hilarious backstory.

Not too long ago, Soobin revealed that once he was in the shower when he remembered that he needed to take a selfie for MOA’s birthday before he cleaned up his hair and makeup. So he came out a quickly wore back his T-shirt but remained undressed for half part of his body.

He added that he was trying to get good lighting and angle and thus ended up in his living room. But just then, Beomgyu suddenly opened the door and came inside, and he quickly crossed his legs.

His bandmate then reenacted how he was sitting on the sofa and trying to take a selfie. “I shouldn’t have opened the door, I laughed as I closed the door,” Beomgyu added.

Although they might be comfortable with each other after so many years, we can only imagine the awkwardness both of them felt at that moment.

Watch Soobin narrate his own embarrassing story here:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT is a popular boy band launched by BIGHIT MUSIC, the same agency which formed BTS. The group consists of five members: Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Huneing Kai. On March 4, 2019, they made their official debut with Dream Chapter: Star. It didn’t take long for them to rise as one of the top 4th generation K-pop groups. In particular, their distinctive music style that celebrates youth fantasy found a vast audience globally, catapulting them to international stardom.

Currently, they are one of the biggest K-pop groups with many record-breaking milestones. They are also known for their stage presence and are often invited to perform at premiere music festivals across the world. They are now set to perform at the highly-anticipated 2024 MAMA Awards in November. They are also going to headline a major Latin American music festival, where they will be the first K-pop group to perform.

