Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa holidaying with boyfriend Frédéric Arnault and his family? Here's why fans think so

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has recently made her comeback with the latest single, ROCKSTAR, and took the world by storm. However, she has also grabbed attention after being spotted spending quality time with her boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault, and his family. Fans have uncovered some damning clues that confirm the speculations.

New sightings of BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault are currently circulating on all social media platforms. In an Instagram story uploaded by Frédéric Arnault’s sister-in-law, Geraldine Guyota, a pet dog is seen swimming across an ocean. The dog resembles Lisa’s very own pet, Love whose pictures she often shares on her social media pages. Moreover, the artist’s voice can also be heard in the background of the clip, further confirming the speculations.

Previously, Lisa was seen multiple times with Frédéric Arnault, hinting that they are in a romantic relationship. Moreover, they both have also introduced each other to their parents. However, the relationship has not been confirmed by either of them yet. Frédéric Arnault is currently the CEO of LVMH watches and his family owns the LVMH group.

Lisa made her debut as a solo artist with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and the song grabbed top spots on international charts, including the Billboard Global 200. She also received multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022, making her the first K-pop soloist to receive it.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. She released the single ROCKSTAR under the company first time after its establishment.

The music video for the song was extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.

