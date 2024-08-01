BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares first Instagram update post indoor smoking controversy; Here's what it is

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who recently attracted attention due to an indoor smoking controversy, has resumed posting on Instagram. Jennie was previously seen smoking indoors in her vlog while getting her makeup done. The scene was later removed, and Jennie's label, OA, issued an apology on her behalf. This marks the first time Jennie has personally shared an update on Instagram since the incident.

On July 30th, BLACKPINK’s Jennie updated her Instagram with a story celebrating a birthday. The post featured a cheerful photo of a staff member, believed to be from her agency, holding a birthday cake. Jennie captioned the story: “To beloved Mini Mini Park Mini unni, Happy Birthday! Be happy today too, Mini princess.”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie also shared a short video clip in her Instagram story, congratulating the person on their special day. The video featured a view of the person's back, showcasing their stylish outfit. As this was Jennie's first post since the indoor smoking controversy, it garnered significant attention from both fans and the public. Previously, Jennie had been caught smoking an electronic cigarette indoors, which led to widespread discussion.

Jennie was seen holding a dark-colored device to her lips while having her hair and makeup done in her vlog. This scene has since been removed. Although Jennie, being an adult, was not breaking any laws by smoking, the indoor setting of her smoking raised concerns. Smoking indoors is commonly prohibited in South Korea and many other countries, including Capri, Italy, where she was at the time. Additionally, smoking in front of her staff drew further criticism from netizens online.

Later, Jennie’s agency, ODD ATELIER (OA), issued an apology statement online, acknowledging her mistake. The vlog, titled A Moment in Capri with Jennie, was posted on BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel but the scene was later deleted. It was filmed after the Jacquemus fashion show and uploaded on July 2, 2024. In the statement, Jennie admitted to smoking indoors, saying, “Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected.”

Smoking indoors, whether with an electronic cigarette or a traditional one, is heavily criticized in South Korea and subject to legal restrictions. Many K-pop idols and actors have faced significant backlash for similar actions, including NCT’s Haechan, Ji Chang Wook, and Choi Hyun Wook, among others.

