Is Korean rapper Ch1tkey dead? 21-year-old influencer allegedly fakes death for 'attention'; Know more

Recently, an underground rapper who goes by the name Ch1tkey’s death reports took the internet by storm. It was reported that he died while attempting a social media challenge. However, he was seen active on Instagram even after the reports spread like wildfire, making netizens suspect he faked his own death for the coveted social media clout.

On July 30, many reports emerged suggesting that underground rapped Ch1tkey tragically passed away just at the age of 21. However, not long after the reports, he was seen active on social media, leading netizens to believe he faked the incident for fame.

According to his close acquaintance’s previous statement, the influencer was attempting a social media challenge and slipped and fell off the roof, meeting his tragic fate.

Now, Korean media outlet Star News reported that a police official in Jungnang Gu, Seoul made it very clear that nothing sort of incident happened on July 29. The cop said there were no reports of such incidents received involving rapper Ch1tkey around his neighborhood Sangbong Dong.

In addition, he returned to Instagram with a new video filmed at what seemed like the very roof his death reports originated from. In his recent posts, he also flaunted his confidence leading netizens to heavily criticize his actions.

More about Ch1tkey's false death rumors

For the unversed, previously, rapper Ch1tkey was said to have died on July 29 in an unfortunate incident. According to reports, a close acquaintance of his claimed that it was all part of a social media challenge initially.

The individual revealed that they were trying to pull off a prank on the roof. One of them promised that if they have gained a certain amount of followers, the 21-year-old rapper will jump off the roof.

According to the acquaintance’s statement, when the follower count was met, Ch1tkey and his friend went to the edge of the roof. The person claimed that they were only supposed to pretend and end the stream by giving a random viewer a gift. But things turned tragic when the rapper slipped and fell off.

The acquaintance further claimed that he hit the surface falling off from a 5-story building. The friends checked on him and he was unresponsive. After a call to the first responders, he was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest, according to the acquaintance. A woman, presumed to be his girlfriend also took to her social media platform and mourned the sudden demise of Ch1tkey.

Now, all of these turned out to be false after the police official’s clarification and the influencer's return to social media.

