Wonderland star Tang Wei gets embroiled in ridiculous death rumor; agency clarifies ‘fake news’

Tang Wei, a popular Chinese actress who recently starred in Park Bo Gum and Bae Sizy’s Wonderland got embroiled in absurd death rumors. Her agency has come forward saying that the reports are fake, further clarifying the actress’ well-being.

Tang Wei’s Chinese agency dismisses actress’ absurd death rumors

According to Korean media outlet Star News’ reports on July 30, recently Tang Wei’s death rumors spread like wildfire on the internet. In particular, related keywords were trending on Chinese Social media platforms, with fans expressing their condolences.

The rumor first arose when a Chinese media outlet covered the reports of the actress’ death rumor. Shortly after, many netizens took to online spreading the false rumors further. On Facebook posts like “Our beloved actress Tang Wei has passed away. Please leave a comment and 'like' this page to express your condolences” have also been discovered.

Initially, suspicions arose that it may be a new way of promoting her recent film Wonderland, which explores the topic of losing your loved ones and then reconnecting through AI.

But soon, her Chinese agency dismissed the rumors. According to reports, her side stated that these are fake news. They further clarified that Tang Wei is alive and doing well. The agency urged fans not to believe everything they see on the internet as she is just one of the many celebrities who got affected by such ridiculous rumors.

Who is Tang Wei?

Tang Wei is a Chinese actress who got married to Korean director Kim Tae Yong in 2014. Together, they have a daughter, and the actress also recently appeared in the director’s latest film Wonderland. She played the role of Bai Li in the film, co-starring Korean luminaries like Gong Yoo, Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi.

Starting her career on the stage, Tang Wei soon transitioned into films and TV dramas. Throughout her prolific career, she has starred in many acclaimed films including Ang Lee’s Lust, Caution (2007), Park Chan Wook’s Decision to Leave (2022), Kim Tae Yong’s Late Autumn (2010), Bi Gan’s Long Day’s Journey into Night, and more.

