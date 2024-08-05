IU gifts 100 staff members business class flight tickets showing appreciation for hard work

Famous singer IU has once again shown her kind and loving nature through photos shared online by her staff members. On August 4, an online community board buzzed with excitement after discovering that IU had treated 100 staff members with business class airplane tickets for their work on her overseas tour, according to Sports Seoul.

The next day, a post titled “A Gift IU Gave to Her Staff” began circulating online, revealing that IU had gifted business class tickets to her team. Many social media accounts followed up with posts and photos expressing gratitude for her generous gesture.

It was revealed that at least 30 dancers were part of her tour, and when including the staff, band members, agency executives, and security team, the total number of people came to over 100. Additional staff members also shared similar photos online, confirming that IU had indeed provided business class tickets for everyone involved.

This isn't the first time IU has shown appreciation for her staff. During her U.S. tour, she also gifted them Express passes for Universal Studios Hollywood. As she wraps up her first world tour, having just completed the U.S. leg, IU is set to conclude the tour with a finale in Seoul on September 21 and 22.

Advertisement

On August 5th, IU wrapped up her 2024 IU HEREH World Tour Concert in America, which kicked off in Newark on July 15th and included stops in Atlanta on the 19th, Washington D.C. on the 22nd, Rosemont on the 25th, Oakland on the 30th, and Los Angeles on August 2nd.

This marked IU's first North American tour. Despite initial doubts about her appeal in the region due to her unique style, which diverges from typical K-pop, the tour highlighted her strong local fan base. Tickets sold out within just 10 minutes of their release.

This world tour, featuring performances in Seoul, Yokohama, Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila (Bulacan), Kuala Lumpur, London, Berlin, Bangkok, and Osaka before reaching North America, was a major highlight for five months. IU visited 18 cities across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, becoming the first Korean female solo artist to achieve this feat. Tickets sold out rapidly, causing website servers to temporarily crash from high demand. Kuala Lumpur experienced 820,000 access attempts at peak, while Jakarta had 630,000.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy IU day: Mysterious hotelier in Hotel del Luna, struggling worker in My Mister, more; Exploring idol-actor's versatile roles