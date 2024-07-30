'All thanks to you': Stray Kids reacts to earning career-best ranks on Billboard charts with Chk Chk Boom and ATE; Watch

Stray Kids are over the moon as they celebrate career-best ranks on the Billboard charts with their hit Chk Chk Boom and ATE. In a heartfelt reaction video, the group shares their excitement and gratitude, revealing how this milestone feels like a dream come true.

Stray Kids share reaction video to earning career-best ranks on Billboard charts

On July 29, Stray Kids celebrated a monumental milestone as their track Chk Chk Boom soared to No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking their highest-charting song to date. This achievement was part of a larger triumph for the group, whose EP ATE debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, continuing their impressive streak with five consecutive chart-topping albums.

The band took to their official X (formerly Twitter) to express their gratitude, sharing heartfelt videos with their global fanbase, STAYs. “STAY! We now have FIVE consecutive No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart AND were also gifted with our highest ranking yet on the Billboard Hot 100 chart,” they wrote. The excitement was palpable as Stray Kids acknowledged their fans’ unwavering support, attributing their success to the collective effort of their listeners worldwide.

Take a look at the post here;

In addition to their Hot 100 success, Chk Chk Boom claimed No. 4 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 10 on the Global 200. This remarkable achievement highlights Stray Kids’ growing influence and the power of their dedicated fanbase, STAYs.

Advertisement

More about Stray Kids’ latest activities

Meanwhile, Stray Kids, featuring Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, are hitting new highs with their latest release. Following their successful collaboration with Charlie Puth on Lose My Breath, they’ve launched their ninth Korean EP, ATE, packed with the electrifying track Chk Chk Boom.

Their dynamic performances at I-Days in Milan and BST Hyde Park in London have only intensified the buzz for their upcoming dominATE world tour. Kicking off this August, the tour promises to bring their vibrant energy to fans across Seoul, Australia, and beyond, solidifying Stray Kids’ global impact and leaving audiences eagerly anticipating their next move.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids and aespa join BTS in NASA's latest social media update with K-pop reference; see PIC