IU’s name is synonymous with success and fame in the world of the South Korean music industry. From securing top spots in some of the most prestigious music charts to selling out massive concert arenas, the singer has solidified her name as one of the top singers of the decade. Her exceptional talent and charming personality make it impossible for anyone not to be captivated by her.

IU's willingness to constantly explore new musical territories sets her apart from other artists. By refusing to be confined to a single genre, she offers a diverse range of songs that cater to various musical preferences. Her dedication to perfecting each song, music video, and album is evident in the quality of her work. Once you immerse yourself in IU's music, you'll be hooked for good!

Although IU is widely recognized as a singer, she has also gained immense popularity as a beloved actress. With her natural talent for acting, she effortlessly embodies any character she takes on. She has graced the screens in popular K-dramas like The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, and many others, receiving high praise from critics. In addition, she showcased her versatility in 2022 by starring in the movie Broker, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, alongside Song Kang Ho. This role stands as one of her most intricate and interesting performances. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Nevertheless, we are here to look back at the stellar music career the artist has had since her debut to the present. Without further ado, let’s get right on it.

DEBUT

IU, born Lee Ji Eun, always aspired to be an entertainer and began pursuing her dream at a young age. However, due to her family’s financial struggles, she faced many challenges, including being scammed by fraudulent companies and losing her grandmother's hard-earned money. Despite these adversities, she persevered and eventually joined LOEN Entertainment, where she trained for 10 months. She made her debut in 2008 under the stage name IU, which signifies the union of ‘I and You’ through music.

The artist released her debut single, Lost Child, from her first album, Lost and Found, in 2008. The song, characterized by its rock genre and dark, heavy lyrics, did not resonate well with the audience. Despite this, she was recognized as Rookie of the Month by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism that same year. The album was not a commercial success, but IU has expressed gratitude for this early experience, acknowledging that it helped her appreciate the fame she later achieved.

In 2009, IU released her first studio album, Growing Up, shifting her musical style to retro. This album was well-received and marked the beginning of her rise in popularity. Her breakthrough came with her third album, Real, released in 2010. This album debuted at number four on the Gaon Album Chart, and the title track Good Day gained significant popularity.

BREAKTHROUGH

Following the success of Real, IU's career trajectory continued upwards. Her second studio album, Last Fantasy, topped the Gaon Album Chart in 2012. The lead single, You & I, sold over 5.5 million digital copies and received acclaim from critics and media outlets. Additionally, IU held her first-ever concert tour, named after the album, performing in six different cities across South Korea.

Songs like The Red Shoes and Friday from the album Modern Times, as well as My Old Story from A Flower Bookmark, are just a few examples of her commercially successful tracks over the years. In 2015, IU released her album Chat-Shire, featuring the hit single Twenty-three, which achieved even greater popularity than her previous releases.

She also contributed as a lyricist, composer, and producer for this album. With her fourth studio album, Palette, IU took on the roles of primary songwriter and executive producer. The title track, also named Palette, featured BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.

Advertisement

RECENT ALBUMS

IU released her fifth studio album, LILAC, featuring the title track Celebrity, which became a viral phenomenon not only in South Korea but also worldwide. After achieving this success, she took a hiatus to pursue her passion for acting.

In 2024, IU made a highly anticipated comeback with her EP titled The Winning, which includes standout singles such as Love Wins All, Shopper, and Holssi. The music video for Love Wins All features BTS's V, while DPR Ian appeared in the video for Shopper.

Unsurprisingly, the album quickly climbed to the top spots on local charts, reaffirming IU's status as a leading figure in the music industry. Fans can look forward to more music from the artist in the coming years.

ALSO READ: Best 9 Kang Tae Oh dramas to watch if you miss him on screen: Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Doom At Your Service, and more