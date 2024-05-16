Everything You Need To Know About A Condition Called Love Episode 7

This article contains spoilers for A Condition Called Love anime

The latest episode of A Condition Called Love finally showed Hotaru Hinase voicing her feelings for Saki Hanahoi. Fans were glad to see this happen after waiting for it to happen for so long.

The 6th episode also featured a sweet Valentine’s Day couple’s day between the two. The upcoming episode will surely be interesting as we will get to see Hinase and Hanahoi finally become a couple.

A Condition Called Love episode 7 release date, streaming details, and more

The 7th episode of A Condition Called Love is coming out on May 16th, Thursday, at 11:56 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available at different times in different countries. In Japan, the episode will be released on TBS and its other affiliate channels. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and some other streaming platforms internationally, depending on the region. It will also be available on Bilibili Global and the YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia.

A Condition Called Love episode 7 will focus on the new relationship between Hanahoi and Hinase. As Hinase finally confesses her feelings for Hanahoi in the last episode, the boy must be absolutely ecstatic as he has been waiting for this day since the beginning. If the episode continues to follow Megumi Morino’s original manga series, then we might get to see some new characters appear in the next episode of the anime as well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

A Condition Called Love Episode 6 recap

The 6th episode of A Condition Called Love begins with Hinase’s realization that she has actually fallen for Hanahoi and decides that she is going to let him know her feelings, but back out later. Meanwhile, her childhood friend from elementary school Sohei Yao joins the bookstore where she works as a part-timer. This does not bother Hinase, but Hanahoi becomes really jealous. This causes him to go wait by the bookstore every evening so that they can walk back home together.

But not being able to control himself anymore, Hanahoi asks Hinase that in elementary school every girl had a crush on Sohei, and if she also feels the same. But Hinase assures him that she does not feel towards her friend that way. But this does not change Saki Hanahoi’s behavior, which tells Hinase that she will need to be more vocal about her own feelings. The two of them talk and Saki reveals that he is really scared of losing her. But Hinase just hugs the boy tightly and assures him that she wants to understand the feelings of love with him and no one else. This brings a slight change to Hanahoi’s heart, but only at a surface level.

After this, Hinase decides that she wants to spend Valentine’s Day with Hanahoi and makes him chocolates. She packs them up after spending a lot of time on them and waits by the place where they decide to meet. However, she gets a text from Saki saying that he will be late. Not wanting to waste the chocolates she has made, Hinase goes to Saki’s house. There, he sees her boyfriend trying to make a chocolate cake for her, and finding his efforts adorable, she decides to help out. The two of them spend the day together making the cake and have a great time together. At the end of the episode, Hinase finally confesses her feelings for Saki, which makes the boy go red in the face.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related articles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Whisper Me A Love Song Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More