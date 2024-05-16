This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime

The first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime saddened people with the death of Junpei. However, fans were not ready for how much more macabre the second season would get as we entered the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Many important characters such as Toji Fushiguro, Mechamaru, and Nanami Kento all died in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. These deaths were all part of the plot which progressed at a neckbreak speed and were filled with excellent action scenes. Here are all the character deaths that took place in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in chronological order.

Riko Amanai

Riko Amanai was the first person to die in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and her death was extremely important in the lives of Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru. A young girl, Riko Amanai was the selected Star Plasma Vessel for Master Tengen, and Gojo and Geto were appointed to keep her safe before her merger with Tengen. However, Toji Fushiguro was hired by the Time Vessel Association to kill her and was able to do so after defeating Gojo. After shooting her in the head, Toji also defeated Geto. Her death had a terrible impact on Suguru Geto who later turned into a jujutsu terrorist. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Misato Kuroi

Misato Kuroi was a less important character in the Hidden Inventory Arc and was the jujutsu sorcerer who accompanied Riko Amanai everywhere and took care of her. She also dealt with multiple threats that plagued Riko but was ultimately killed. Her death was not confirmed in the series as Toji told Geto that she was probably killed. But in chapter 236 of the manga, when Gojo dies, he is seen meeting Misato in the afterlife, thus confirming her death.

Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro was the only character who died twice in the same season. His first death happened at the hands of Gojo Satoru after he killed Riko Amanai. Although born in the Zen’in clan, Fushiguro was disgraced as he had no Cursed Energy. However, due to his heavenly restriction, he was an immensely powerful individual who was even able to defeat Gojo. However, in the end, Gojo came back from his lethal attack and was able to kill Toji Fushiguro, who while dying, told Gojo about his son Megumi Fushiguro, who was taken care of by Gojo later.

Toji, unfortunately, comes back once again in the series as one of Kenjaku’s allies tries to resurrect his power into another sorcerer’s body but Toji is able to overpower him. After killing Dagon and causing much mayhem. Toji kills himself by stabbing a blade into his own head as he realizes that he started fighting with his own son Megumi. Due to his past and his charismatic personality, Toji Fushiguro is one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yu Haibara

Yu Haibara’s character seems like one that was created solely to be killed off. A friend of Nanami Kento’s Yu was a young sorcerer who was a junior of Gojo and Geto. Filled with a positive attitude, Haibara was unfortunately killed on a mission. His death affected both Nanami and Geto, who thought that good people die horrible deaths in this life.

Mechamaru (Kokichi Muta)

The first important character to die in the Shibuya incident arc was Mechamaru or Kokichi Muta. He was revealed to be working for Kenjaku so that Mahito would use Idle Transfiguration to heal his body so that he could have a normal life. But later, he changed his mind and battled Mahito, but ended up being killed. But he was able to give some crucial information to Yuji regarding the situation in Shibuya which helped the plot.

Advertisement

Hanami

A part of Kenjaku’s crew, Hanami was a cursed spirit tasked with delaying Gojo Satoru in Shibuya along with Jogo, Mojito, and Choso. However, during their battle, Gojo was able to overpower and kill Hanami in a pretty gruesome way.

Dagon

Though he appeared in season 1 of the anime, Dagon, a cursed spirit associate of kenjaku, did not fight until season 2. His showdown with Naobito Zen’in, Maki Zen’in, and Nanami Kento inside his domain provided us with a great action sequence. But he was ultimately overpowered and killed by a resurrected Toji Fushiguro.

Naobito Zen’in

Naobito Zen’in, the head of the Zen’in clan had a pretty short role in the anime and only appeared in the second season. He was tasked with helping other sorcerers against Kenjaku and got involved in the battle against Dagon. He did survive the fight with Dagon, though losing a hand in the process, but was later burnt alive by Jogo.

Jogo

Jogo was one of the most important Cursed Spirit deaths in the series. He was the one who forced an unconscious Itadori to eat 10 of Sukuna’s fingers, waking up the King of Curses. After that, Sukuna invites him to a duel and their destructive battle shakes the whole place up. However, in the end, despite his immensely powerful fire technique, Jogo is killed by Sukuna’s own fire technique, which is faster and more powerful than his.

Haruta Shigemo

Another sorcerer associated with Kenjaku, Haruta Shigemo was responsible for quite abit of mayhem in both season 1 and 2. Despite being defeated by Nanami, the sorcerer did not die due to his cursed technique Miracle. However, his luck does run out in the end and he is sliced in half by Sukuna.

Nanami Kento

One of the most important figures in Yuji’s life, Nanami Kento’s death felt like a devastating blow to all the fans. After his battle with Dagon, his whole left side was burned to a crisp by Jogo. Despite that, Nanami killed many cursed spirits plaguing the Shibuya station before he was ultimately killed in front of Yuji Itadori’s eyes by the villainous cursed spirit Mahito.

Advertisement

Nobara Kugisaki

Along with Nanami, Nobara was the other most painful death that took place in season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Even though she fought valiantly against Mahito’s clone and got pretty close to defeating him thanks to her unique Cursed Technique, she was ultimately killed by Mahito, again in front of Yuji’s eyes. Even though we do not have confirmation about whether she has actually passed away and some fans believe that she is alive and might come back, the chances of that are extremely slim. Her death sent Yuji into a frenzy against Mahito.

Mahito

Responsible for most of the painful deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen, the death of the cursed spirit Mahito was one the fans welcomed with open arms. After killing Nobara, he was constantly attacked by Yuji, who was later helped by Aoi Todo. The two of them were able to corner the curse in a way where he lost all of his reserve souls and was seconds away from dying. He ultimately was swallowed by Kenjaku, who used his power to awaken the Culling Games.

A lot more characters died in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, although these were the ones that made an impression on the audience. The death and destruction only keeps increasing in the series as the next arc, which is the Culling Games, is probably the most devastating one in the series.

Advertisement



Keeop your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: Todo Is Finally Coming Back and THIS Cliffhanger Proves It