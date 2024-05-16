IF Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds led film on imaginary friends is high concept and endearing but has loose ends

Name: IF

Director: John Krasinski

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, John Krasinski

Writer: John Krasinski

Rating: 2.5/5

Where To Watch: Theatres

Plot:

Bea (Cailey Fleming) is a 12 year old, who is temporarily living with her grandmother (Fiona Shaw), while her father (John Krasinski) is getting operated at a hospital nearby. As most 'kids' of her age, Bea feels like she is too old to do the things she once enjoyed doing. Her father wishes for her to enjoy being a kid because she will miss being one, when she grows old.

One fine day, she sees an imaginary creature run up the stairway of her building but is unable to catch hold of her. Later, she sees Calvin (Ryan Reynolds) and Blue (an Imaginary Friend voiced by Steve Carell) break into a house to see if Blue can be the right match for the kid in the house, to no success. Bea and Calvin unite for a common cause, that is of uniting Imaginary Friends to the kids that forgot about them over the course of time. Will they be successful in their mission or will the Imaginary Friends remain forgotten? Also, who is Keith? Watch IF to find out.

What works for IF:

IF is a high-concept film with a deep, underlying message of keeping the kid within, alive. IF may seem like a movie for children but the concept will resonate more with the adults than the children. While I see it as a positive, it may be a negative for someone else. The movie has many heart-tugging moments. It also touches upon subjects concerning one's mental health and of the fear of losing a parent. The animation is flawless and the voice dubbing is great. Cailey Fleming is very endearing as Bea and her lovely monologue towards the end of the film will win you over.

What doesn't work for IF:

IF has a paper thin plot. Even at under 2 hours, the movie feels long and stretched. There are few obvious, logical flaws that pull it down. You question about how few individuals, out of a sudden, start seeing their imaginary friends. If there was some sort of a trigger in real life that made them remember their imaginary friends, it would have made the movie a lot more convincing. Also, not everyone has an Imaginary Friend, which makes it hard to relate for those who don't or didn't have one.

Performances in IF:

Ryan Reynolds as Calvin is a hit and a miss.

Cailey Fleming as Bea is like a breath of fresh air. She does well.

John Krasinski is very lovable as Bea's father.

Fiona Shaw as Bea's grandmother is sweet.

All the voice artists in the film from Steve Carell to Louis Gossett Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Awkwafina are wonderful.

Final Verdict of IF:

IF is a movie with a large heart. It is high-concept. What goes against its favour is its paper-thin plot and botchy execution.

You can watch IF at a theatre near you from the 17th of May, 2024.

