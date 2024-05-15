How To Unlock Hidden Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Final Boss’ 2024 Model in WWE 2K24? Find Out

2K Games is the official gaming partner of WWE, and it has been a long-time association. Their first game together was WWE 2K14, and it's been almost 11 years since 2K Games created WWE games annually.

The recent WWE 2K game launched is WWE 2K24. This year's theme was the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, and the game included some of the best WrestleMania matches from the past to the present.

WWE 2K24 includes a vast library of superstars, including top superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, John Cena, Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio, and more, and legends like The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and many more.

WWE is set to drop a significant patch 1.08, in which an updated version of The Rock's 'The Final Boss' has been added. The Rock's 2024 model has mature facial dynamics reminiscent of The Rock's past years and an updated tattoo. The Brahma Bull appears wearing the iconic black sando and jeans he wore on WWE Raw Day 1 when he first dropped a hint about facing Roman Reigns.

WWE 2K24 has also released a new 2024 version of Roman Reigns, which features a 1000 Days hoodie and hair tied in a man bun. WWE gamers can unlock both models after completing tasks in My Faction. In addition to updated models of The Rock and Roman Reigns, WWE 2K24's first DLC is out, which includes CM Punk ECW legends Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Sandman, and Terry Funk. A new weapon, a barbed wire bat, has also been added to the game. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Cover Superstar of every WWE 2K Games

Every year, wrestling gamers highly anticipate for new modes, features, and improved dynamics and graphics in the game. Another significant change that every WWE 2K fan buzzes about is who will be the cover star of WWE 2K games.

There are a small number of WWE stars who have been on the cover of WWE 2K games. Here is the complete list of WWE stars who were featured as the cover stars of WWE 2K Games from WWE 2K14 to WWE 2K24.

1. The Rock - WWE 2K14

2. John Cena - WWE 2K15

3. Stone Cold Steve Austin - WWE 2K16

4. Brock Lesnar - WWE 2K17

5. Seth Rollins - WWE 2K18

6. AJ Styles - WWE 2K19

7. Becky Lynch - WWE 2K20

8. Roman Reigns - WWE 2K20 (Shared cover with Becky Lynch)

9. Rey Mysterio - WWE 2K22 (Special Edition)

10. John Cena - WWE 2K23

11. Cody Rhodes - WWE 2K24

ALSO READ: Teddy Long Reveals Origin Of His 'One On One With The Undertaker' Catchphrase In WWE