Happy Ahn Bo Hyun Day: Komparing his villainous role in Itaewon Class and ‘true lover’ character in My Name

Ahn Bo Hyun made his acting debut with the 2014 drama Golden Cross which stars Kim Kang Woo, Lee Si Young, Uhm Ki Joon, and Han Eun Jung in the lead roles. Over these few years, he has acted in a parade of films and K-dramas, slowly building his prominence in the industry. A master of character building, Oftentimes, he completely synchronizes with the characters, making them feel real. His towering popularity is a result of his meticulous skills and the gorgeous features he has. Some of his most notable works include Itaewon Class, My Name, Yumi’s Cells, FLEX X Cop, See You in My 19th Life, and more. As he turns 36 today, let’s compare two of his completely opposite characters in My Name and Itaweon Class.

Ahn Bo Hyun transforms into a bully in Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi starrer Itaewon Class

This 2020 webtoon-based drama Itaewon Class was a massive hit, but also a breakthrough role of Ahn Bo Hyun. Before, diving right into his character analysis, let’s catch up with the plot a bit. T

his drama revolves around a former convict named Park Sae Ro Yi, who after getting out of prison tries to reform his life by establishing a bar-restaurant in one of the busiest streets of Seoul. So join his friends, together they work relentlessly to make the business bloom.

This drama is a clear portrayal of his fluidities and why he doesn’t fit in a box. The adorable Yumi’s Cells actor here embodies a villainous character named Jang Geun Won. As the son of Jangga Group’s chairman (played by Yoo Jae Myung), not only he likes to flaunt his power but also acts as an entitled bully, who will boil your blood.

Since, before this drama, Ahn Bo Hyun was never really presented in a bad light in any show, this kind of worked for him as a turning point in his career. And he took that opportunity with utmost gratitude.

His character Jang Geun Won was mostly despised by viewers because of the self-centered attitude, that turned Park Sae Ro Yi’s (played by Park Seo Joon) life into a living hell. But still, he has to be given credit for changing Sae Ro Yi’s life.

Jang Geun Won got him expelled from his school and out behind bars, but that’s how Sae Ro Yi was able to reform his life, opening up the bar-restaurant DanBam in a hot spot like Itaewon Street.

Now, Itaewon Class is definitely a romance story, but more than that, it is a revenge tale that is served cold as they say. We all know all good revenge stories need a bad villain, who will deliver a satisfying ending by walking towards his doom and the hero’s win. While Jang Geun Won’s father Jang Dae Hee is the bigger antagonist here, he still makes him hate the most and so wins Ahn Bo Hyun as an actor.

Ahn Bo Hyun transforms into Han So Hee’s ‘lover boy’ in My Name

While My Name is another revenge tale, Ahn Bo Hyun’s character in this thrilling drama is the polar opposite of his appearance in Itaewon Class.

This jolting series stars Han So Hee as the protagonist Yoon Ji Woo, a vengeful woman who sets on a perilous expedition to avenge her father’s wrongful death. She joins forces with a powerful mafia boss and under his direction she joins the police force, transforming into a mole for the gang she put her trust in.

Now, this drama is definitely a must-watch to satiate your quench for action and thriller, but what we will be discussing today is not My Name itself, but actor Ahn Bo Hyun, who wears the skin of his character in this series.

He embodies the role (and soul) of Jeon Pil Do, a detective at the Inchang Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Department. He is a strict officer, who clearly abides by the rules. His meeting with Han So Hee is quite assumable.

In the beginning, both of them are hostile to each other. However, gradually he falls head over heels for Ji Woo. In this drama, he is someone you call a ‘true lover’, who stands by their loved one like a rock, through thick and thin. Though his character didn’t have much to do per se, his unwavering allegiance to Ji Woo is still bound to steal your heart.

In Itaewon Class, Ahn Bo Hyun nails a character that viewers utmostly detest. On the country, in My Name, he becomes somebody you would love to have in your life. This meticulous ability not only contributed to the actor's surging rise but also effectively helped him catch up to his contemporaries. Now he is one of the most skilled actors in the industry, who is continuously bagging lead roles. Last but not least, he is someone who will always win over the viewers with natural eloquence, be it as a villain or a ‘good boy’.

Happy Birthday Ahn Bo Hyun!

