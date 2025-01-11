J-Hope solo tour coming to India? Here's what BTS member has to say about HOPE ON THE STAGE

BTS’ J-Hope has officially confirmed the solo tour HOPE ON THE STAGE and has announced performances across different countries. Moreover, it is expected that more locations will be announced for the K-pop star’s upcoming tour and he has seemingly confirmed the news. He could be seen replying to different fans from various regions, including India, who were requesting him to perform there.

On January 11, 2024, BTS’ J-Hope took to the fan communication platform Weverse and connected with his fans. He warmed the hearts of ARMYs worldwide with his heartfelt replies to fans hoping for visits to their countries for his solo tour, HOPE ON THE STREET. When questioned about India, he didn’t directly address it but expressed his love for fans universally, writing, "Love you guys."

Moreover, J-Hope also responded to fans from Chile, Spain, Brazil and more. The K-pop idol’s sweet and encouraging responses continue to showcase his dedication to fans worldwide, solidifying his reputation as a true angel in the eyes of fans.

The concert tour HOPE ON THE STREET will kick off on February 28, 2025, in Seoul with three electrifying nights at the KSPO Dome. The tour then heads to the United States, starting with performances in Brooklyn, followed by stops in Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland, and wrapping up the U.S. leg in Los Angeles. Returning to Asia, J-Hope will light up stages in Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

J-Hope has also confirmed that he will be releasing new music in March 2025. It is expected that he will be performing his new songs on the tour as well.

